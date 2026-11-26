Nairobi — Coca-Cola has been named an official competition sponsor of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking its return to the continental football tournament after nearly 30 years.

The partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will cover the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, which will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Coca-Cola said the partnership will involve activities celebrating African football fans and communities, including connecting the tournament with music, creativity and local culture.

The beverage company first sponsored AFCON 30 years ago, according to the announcement, and said its return builds on its long-standing association with African football.

"African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent. Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African football," said Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola's Africa operating unit.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said the organisation was pleased to welcome Coca-Cola back to African football, adding that the partnership would support the development of the game across the continent.

He said the renewed sponsorship also reflected the confidence of African and international companies in CAF and its competitions.