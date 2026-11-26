The legal contest over the Mawogola North parliamentary seat entered a new phase on Wednesday as lawyers representing incumbent MP Aine Godfrey Kaguta, popularly known as Sodo, began examining witnesses whose affidavits support an election petition filed by his challenger, Jet John Ndamagi Tumwebaze.

The proceedings, held before High Court Judge Justice Bernard Namanya in Kampala, focused on allegations of voter bribery, intimidation, violence and irregularities during the January 15, 2026 parliamentary elections.

One of the witnesses, Derrick Sezibera, faced questions from Sodo's legal team over claims that voters had been offered between Shs5,000 and Shs50,000 to influence their choices at the ballot.

The lawyers sought to establish whether Sezibera had personally witnessed the alleged transactions, whether he could identify the individuals who distributed the money and whether he knew the voters who reportedly received the payments.

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The cross-examination also examined claims of violence at polling stations, voter turnout and the accuracy of election results recorded in affidavits supporting Tumwebaze's petition.

Other witnesses subjected to questioning included Yiga Hamidu, Derrick Muganzi and William Nahurira. Several additional individuals were also expected to appear, among them former Ssembabule District Woman MP candidate Nina Kankunda, popularly known as Nina Roz.

The latest court proceedings follow Tumwebaze's own cross-examination, during which Sodo's lawyers challenged the evidence behind his allegations of electoral malpractice.

Tumwebaze told court that some polling stations were allegedly taken over by armed security personnel, while others were closed as early as 11:00am. He further claimed that several of his polling agents were arrested and detained for periods of up to two days, while others were intimidated and prevented from effectively monitoring the voting process.

He maintained that the alleged interference undermined the credibility of the electoral exercise.

During questioning, Tumwebaze also alleged that voters had received money ranging from Shs5,000 to Shs50,000 in an attempt to influence the outcome. However, he acknowledged that he had not personally witnessed the alleged bribery, explaining that the information had been communicated to him by his agents.

His claims of military involvement also came under scrutiny. He alleged that approximately 30 of his agents had been brutalised, although he acknowledged that he had not instituted legal proceedings against the army. He added that some affected individuals were too frightened to testify, while about ten had provided accounts of their experiences.

The petitioner further defended the Declaration of Results Forms (DRFs) he presented to court, arguing that some figures differed from those contained in certified documents produced by the Electoral Commission.

He said his agents had obtained the disputed forms before some were arrested and that certain documents indicated reasons why agents had declined to sign the results.

Sodo's lawyers questioned the authenticity and reliability of the documents, including differences in barcodes appearing on forms relating to Ssembabule Church of Uganda A-Nabw polling station.

Tumwebaze also accused Ssembabule District Returning Officer Gracious Aryeija of acting in bad faith, alleging that he had been unable to independently discharge his responsibilities during the election period because of military restrictions.

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The petitioner is challenging an election outcome in which the Electoral Commission declared Sodo the winner with 15,923 votes against his 6,955, giving the incumbent a margin of 8,968 votes.

Tumwebaze alleges that the outcome was influenced by ballot stuffing, voter bribery and military interference. Sodo, however, maintains that he was validly nominated and elected in accordance with the law and denies the accusations.

The case, registered as Election Petition No. 10 of 2026, also raises questions about Sodo's academic qualifications, which Tumwebaze has challenged as part of his broader effort to overturn the election.

The High Court proceedings are continuing, with the evidence of the petitioner's witnesses expected to face further scrutiny before the court determines the merits of the dispute.