Liberia's ambassador in Washington has formally taken up his post as envoy to Canada. He opened talks with Canadian lawmakers on a first regular channel between the two countries' legislatures, with a possible parliamentary exchange in 2027.

Al-Hassan Conteh presented his letters of credence Tuesday to Canada's Governor General, Louise Arbour, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. That makes him Liberia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Canada. He is accredited to the United States, Canada and Mexico and is based in Washington.

Arbour has a link to Liberia. She was sworn in on June 8, 2026. She is the 31st governor general of Canada. Before that, she served as a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, chief prosecutor of the international criminal tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, and U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. In that last role she visited Liberia in 2005, during the transitional government that preceded former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. According to the embassy, Arbour recalled the visit warmly and sent greetings to Liberia's leaders and people.

Conteh conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and briefed Arbour on Liberia's peace and democratic stability, the government's development priorities and its preparations to preside over the U.N. Security Council in December.

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Before the ceremony, Conteh met with Liberians in Canada, with Canada's chief of protocol, Sébastien Carrière, and with senior officials of Global Affairs Canada. The talks covered:

trade and responsible investment

adding value to Liberian rubber and other commodities

cooperation on critical minerals, energy and infrastructure

technical education, youth employment and skills transfer

diaspora engagement

He also met members of the Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association. They included its co-chairs, Sen. Amina Gerba and Michael Coteau, a member of Parliament, as well as lawmakers Sébastien Lemire and Jacques Ramsay. The discussions explored a regular channel of engagement between Canada's Parliament and Liberia's Legislature, including a possible introductory exchange in 2027.

At Global Affairs Canada, Conteh briefed officials on Liberia's priorities for its Security Council presidency. These include conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and the women, peace and security and youth, peace and security agendas.

Liberia and Canada established formal relations in 1971. Conteh was one of nine heads of mission who presented credentials Tuesday in two ceremonies at Rideau Hall. The others represented Bhutan, Greece, Haiti, Namibia, Oman, Senegal, Spain and Turkmenistan. Charles Allen, minister counselor for political affairs at Liberia's embassy in Washington, accompanied him.

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Arbour told the new envoys that dialogue and cooperation remain essential. "Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to dialogue, co-operation and mutual respect. These remain the surest foundations for progress, both for our citizens and for the international community," she said.