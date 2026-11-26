MONROVIA — Young Liberians are set to gain more vocational training, job and business opportunities under an agreement signed Tuesday between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the international aid organization Prosper Global, formerly Mercy Corps.

The memorandum of understanding, signed at the ministry's offices at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, sets out a framework for cooperation on technical and vocational education and training, enterprise growth, private-sector engagement and youth employment.

"We look forward to strengthening this partnership and seeing what can come out of it for the young people of Liberia," Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia W. Kruah said.

Kruah named the deputy minister for technical and vocational education and training, along with other technical officials, as the ministry's focal points for coordinating and implementing the partnership.

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Melaken Yirgo, Mercy Corps' regional vice president for Africa, said the agreement builds on more than a decade of work with the ministry on youth employment, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. Earlier this year, the organization announced that Mercy Corps will continue operating under its current name and branding until September 2026, when it will begin a phased transition to the new identity across its global footprint.

Yirgo said the renewed partnership is supported by the Switzerland-based Zurich Foundation and other development partners, and is being carried out in four African countries: Liberia, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda.

Under the agreement, Prosper Global will provide technical assistance and program management for vocational skills training, youth employment, enterprise development, market systems development, research and institutional capacity building. It will also broker partnerships with training institutions, financial institutions, private companies, youth organizations and other development partners.

The organization will support programs under its management, including the PROPEL initiative, and will handle funding, procurement, monitoring, reporting, safeguarding and compliance under separate program or funding agreements.

The ministry will provide policy direction and ensure that activities under the partnership align with Liberia's national development priorities.