analysis

While SAPS members per capita have fallen, counting police is not straightforward as other agencies and bodies perform policing functions.

Two recent trends in how the South African Police Service (SAPS) budget is allocated have gone largely unnoticed. The first is the declining share spent on equipment and capital expenses, which has dropped from roughly 25% in 2012 to less than 20%.

The second is that while personnel expenditure takes a growing share of the budget, a smaller proportion of it goes to administrative or other support staff. These staff have fallen from 22% of SAPS personnel in 2016 to 17%.

As a result, the share of the SAPS budget spent on paying police officers is probably at its highest since the service was established in the mid-1990s.

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Yet a new Institute for Security Studies (ISS) report highlights a major decrease in SAPS personnel relative to South Africa's population since 2012. This is despite these shifts and a budget that has remained largely stable in real terms, with a 0.3% decline between 2011/12 and 2024/25.

Between 2012 and 2026, South Africa's population grew from 52.3 million to 63.5 million. During that time, SAPS personnel fell from 199 345 to 182 676. SAPS personnel per capita have therefore declined by 24%, from 381 to 288 per 100 000 people.

The ratio falls further when only police officers are counted. One in every six current SAPS personnel (31 375 of 182 676) is a Public Service Act employee who performs non-policing functions. Counting only the 151 301 police officers, the ratio drops to 238 per 100 000 people. Put another way, each officer now serves 420 people, compared with 338 in 2012, when the SAPS had 157 472 police officers.

Mass recruitment, which began under former president Thabo Mbeki, increased SAPS employees by 65%, from 120 549 in 2002 to 199 345 a decade later. But government debt, a stagnant economy and adverse international conditions mean South Africa is unlikely to afford a substantial increase in SAPS personnel numbers today.

One misleading response to these figures is that SAPS numbers should be increased to match global norms for police-to-population ratios. No such norms exist. Countries also count police differently, so cross-country ratios rarely compare like with like. Those making these arguments also tend to assume, wrongly, that counting the number of police in South Africa is straightforward.

Besides the SAPS, South Africa's policing formations include six metropolitan police services (with about 15 000 personnel combined) and national, provincial and local traffic policing agencies.

They also include municipal law enforcement officers, such as Cape Town's Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers, as well as the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens established in 2023 (reportedly close to 9 000), game wardens, police reservists, neighbourhood watches and other community patrol formations.

This excludes the large number of private security officers who provide guarding and other services in many middle-class neighbourhoods and business districts. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority reports that 633 789 registered guards were employed in the industry in 2026 - over four times the number of SAPS police officers.

The SAPS is the national police service provided for in Section 205(1) of the Constitution and South Africa's most important policing agency. How to strengthen it - the focus of the new SAPS reset agenda - is critical to the country's future.

Strengthening the SAPS is not only about how many people it employs, but also about what they are able to do and the services they provide. It is hoped, for example, that efforts to digitise station administration, set to be rolled out to 100 high-crime police stations, will free up personnel for core policing functions.

It will also require greater precision about the core policing functions the SAPS must provide. For instance, while the SAPS should still conduct patrols, these should be highly targeted.

Coordinating SAPS deployments with metropolitan police and other formations should also ensure optimal use of available personnel. Alleged corruption not only in the SAPS but also in metro police departments and the Gauteng Traffic Police is under scrutiny before the Madlanga Commission. This shows that questions of institutional integrity and accountability extend beyond the SAPS.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has also indicated that he intends to make greater use of community patrollers to complement the services provided by police officers. Such deployments should take into account that policing agencies vary in their distribution, capacities, powers and the services they offer.

Those concerned with local safety also need a clearer understanding of the emergencies and public order problems communities face, and mechanisms suited to responding to them. Many communities where police work are marked by forms of social breakdown, such as high levels of drug and alcohol abuse, that police are not trained or equipped to handle.

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In some countries where mental health crises, often linked to substance use, are common, 'crisis intervention teams' that link police with mental health services respond to emergencies that conventional policing is not best placed to address.

Rethinking the future of the SAPS and its personnel numbers inevitably raises questions about other formations or services - those that already exist and those that may be worth building.

While these questions also have budgetary implications, South Africa's policing debate should not be limited to a single-minded focus on expanding the SAPS. Along with improving SAPS performance, policing leaders and policymakers should focus more fully on better integrating other formations into the policing system, and on developing responses more closely aligned with the needs of people in South Africa's varied and unequal communities.

Read the full ISS Policy Brief 'South Africa's thin blue line: the budget challenge facing the SAPS', here.

For permission to re-publish ISS Today articles, please email us. In South Africa, News24 has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles. In Nigeria, Premium Times has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles.

David Bruce, Independent Researcher and ISS Consultant