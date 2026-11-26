Migration aspirations, brain drain, and the risk to the demographic dividend in SADC

Key findings

Across 15 SADC countries, more than half (52%) of citizens say it is "difficult" or "very difficult" in their region for people to cross borders to work or trade, compared to half as many (25%) who say it is easy.

More than one in three SADC residents (37%) say they have considered moving to another country, including 20% who say they have considered it "a lot."

Most SADC citizens who have considered emigrating cite economic reasons for wanting to leave: 52% mention finding work or better job opportunities, 26% cite economic hardship or poverty, and 4% point to better business prospects.

Among citizens who have considered emigrating, 28% prefer the most prominent country within Southern or Eastern Africa, while significant shares cite Europe (24%) and North America (15%) as their preferred destination.

Regression results show that emigration aspirations are strongly linked to demographic, economic, and governance factors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) was established in 1992 to promote regional integration, economic development and growth, poverty reduction, and improved living standards for the people of Southern Africa. Article 5(2)(d) of the SADC Treaty commits member states to "the progressive elimination of obstacles to the free movement of capital and labour, goods and services, and of the people of the Region" (SADC, 1992). Yet while cooperation has advanced in areas such as the promotion of trade, the facilitation of tourism, the integration of transport and communications infrastructure, and the harmonisation of education and skills standards, the free movement of people has remained politically contested (SADC, 2020a; Zimbalist, 2025). Early efforts to establish a regional protocol on free movement faced resistance, particularly from South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana, among the region's stronger economies, leaving the question of free movement unresolved (Zimbalist, 2025). The Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons in the SADC Region, which calls for visa-free travel for up to 90 days and easier access to work and residency permits, has only been ratified by seven of the 16 member states, falling short of the 11 ratifications required for the protocol to take effect (SADC, 2026a). This tension between regional integration and national protectionism remains central to migration governance in SADC.

Migration itself is not new to Southern Africa. Cross-border labour mobility has long shaped the region's economic history, particularly through mining, agriculture, construction, domestic work, and services. Labour migration in the region dates back more than 150 years, with South Africa's mining industry, commercial farms, and urban labour markets historically attracting workers from neighbouring countries (Bhanye, 2021; Crush, Williams, & Peberdy, 2005). These historical patterns matter because many SADC countries remain connected through labour markets, family networks, informal cross-border trade, and economic opportunities (Caroli, Maviza, & Takaindisa, 2026). Migration in the region is therefore not an exceptional or crisis-driven phenomenon; it is part of the region's social and economic fabric.

Recent migration data confirm this. As of 2020, an estimated 7.16 million citizens from SADC countries were living outside their countries of origin, with 65% of them residing in other African countries. More SADC emigrants remained in the region (42%) than left the continent (35%); South Africa stood out as the regional "anchor state," hosting 1.62 million on its own. In total, SADC accommodated about 6.42 million immigrants in 2020, 70% of whom were African and 47% of whom arrived from another country within SADC (Mutava, 2023). These figures show that migration in SADC is strongly regional.

Yet Vhumbunu, Adetiba, and Mawire (2023) argue that SADC performs worse on the free movement of people than other African regional economic communities such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD). Barriers to movement include restrictive visa regimes, slow domestication of regional protocols, weak harmonisation of immigration systems, and strict border control. Domestic politics play into these measures as politicians feed concerns about security, unemployment, social-service pressures, and undocumented migration, while outbreaks of xenophobic violence, especially in South Africa, have been all too frequent (Vhumbunu, Adetiba, & Mawire, 2023).

Emigration can generate both benefits and costs for countries. It can generate benefits through remittances, skills circulation, and diaspora networks (Mutava, 2023; World Bank, 2023). However, when highly educated and highly skilled individuals emigrate outside SADC in search of better opportunities, the region risks losing valuable human capital. This potential brain drain could undermine productivity and economic growth in the long run.

Human-capital theory emphasises that investments in education, skills, and training enhance productivity and contribute to economic growth (Todaro & Smith, 2020). Harnessing a demographic dividend requires not only a growing working-age population but also the productive employment and utilisation of its human capital. For SADC, the potential departure of young, educated, and skilled individuals to destinations outside the region could therefore weaken its ability to realise this demographic dividend. Equally important is understanding public attitudes toward cross-border movement and immigrants entering their countries to assess the extent of public support for regional labour mobility. This matters because facilitating the movement of skilled workers within SADC could complement domestic efforts to address skills shortages and mitigate potential brain drain. Indeed, the regional matching of labour supply and demand was a core rationale underpinning SADC's adoption of a labour-migration action plan (2020-2025), adopted in March 2020 (SADC, 2020b).

Existing evidence shows that skilled emigration from Southern Africa is already far outpacing skilled immigration (African Union Commission & OECD, 2024; OECD, 2025). Understanding migration in SADC therefore requires more than counting migration flows. It also requires examining citizens' emigration aspirations: who wants to leave, why they want to leave, and, importantly, where they would prefer to go. With nearly 75% of SADC's population under the age of 35, the potential demographic contribution to economic development is significant (SADC, 2025). If SADC can facilitate greater regional mobility and attract skilled immigrants from within the region, it stands a better chance of harnessing economic efficiencies and reaping the rewards of its current youth bulge. However, if citizens are eager to exit the region, the outflow of skills could continue, and perhaps even accelerate.

This policy paper uses Afrobarometer survey data from 15 SADC countries to examine the extent to which citizens' emigration aspirations point to a potential ongoing brain-drain risk. It examines who is considering emigrating, their preferred destinations, and the economic, demographic, and governance factors associated with stronger emigration aspirations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Southern Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More than one-third of SADC citizens say they have considered emigrating, mainly to seek better job opportunities or to escape economic hardship and poverty.

Emigration aspirations are especially pronounced among young, well-educated, and highly skilled respondents. Most potential emigrants among these groups would prefer to move to Europe or the United States.

A slim majority of SADC citizens say they support free cross-border movement in their sub-region, but two-thirds want fewer or no foreign job seekers to be allowed into their country. Almost half of respondents believe that immigrants are bad for their country's economy.

These findings raise concerns about a worsening of the brain drain from SADC, as they point to disproportionately high future departures of young, well-educated, and highly skilled individuals, which could undermine the region's ability to harness its demographic dividend. To address this risk, SADC countries have to strike a difficult balance. On the one hand, they need to strengthen employment and career opportunities for young, educated, and skilled individuals; on the other hand, they need to address public concerns about economic competition arising from greater immigration if they want to benefit from intra-regional skills circulation.

Bertha Nguluwe Bertha Nguluwe is a lecturer in economics at the University of Malawi.

Edson Ntodwa Edson Ntodwa is a research analysis officer at Afrobarometer.

Chisomo Magawa Chisomo Magawa is a master's student at the University of Botswana.