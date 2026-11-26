Shamsudeen Umar Bala and Kafayat Bamimore have emerged overall best net winners in the men's and ladies' categories, respectively, at the seventh edition of the NLNG Golf Classic held at Bonny Island Golf Club, Rivers State.

Bala returned 67 net to win the men's overall title, while Bamimore secured the ladies' honour with 70 net at the five-day tournament, which attracted more than 250 golfers.

The competition, which began on November 17, ended on Saturday with participants drawn from NLNG, Bonny Island Golf Club, invited guests, veterans, children, junior and senior caddies, and greenkeepers competing across various categories.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NLNG, Adeleye Falade, described the tournament as an important platform for strengthening relationships between the company and its stakeholders.

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Falade said the competition provided an opportunity for participants to bond, enjoy the game and experience the hospitality and unique environment of Bonny Island.

"It is pretty exciting, and I look forward to events like this because they help us stay together, bond with our stakeholders and continue advancing the cause of our company," he said.

The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, said the tournament also offered guests an opportunity to explore Bonny Island's natural and cultural attractions while interacting with the community.

She described the Bonny Island Golf Club course as beautiful and encouraged participants to use the event to build relationships and appreciate the environment in which the company operates.

NLNG's Corporate Transformation Lead, Roland Guobadia, described golf as an unpredictable game whose outcome could remain uncertain until the final putt.

He said the tournament was the company's biggest annual event for celebrating golfers on Bonny Island and bringing together stakeholders and partners from across the country.

The BIGC Captain, Michael Ukaegbu, said the competition went beyond sporting activities to promote networking, business interactions and the NLNG brand.

He said this year's edition, which attracted more than 250 golfers, was the biggest in the tournament's history, commending NLNG management and industry partners for their support.

The BIGC Lady Captain, Marytina Osuchukwu, highlighted the inclusion of children's competitions, describing it as an important initiative for identifying and nurturing young golfing talents.

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She said the club's golf academy provided children with opportunities to develop their skills, build confidence and prepare for the future of the sport.

Bala and Bamimore also won the NLNG/BIGC Men's Category Two and Ladies Category One events, respectively.

In the men's Category One, Okey Ahube finished first with 70 net, ahead of Femi Lawal, who returned 71 net, and Hafiz Iyal Abdullahi, who placed third with 72 net.

Musah Bamimore won Men's Category Three with 69 net on countback, while Roland Guobadia finished second with the same score. Ikem Ojemaye came third with 70 net.

In the ladies' Category Two, Osuchukwu emerged winner with 78 net, followed by Boma Okoh with 85 net and Olanike Omole with 86 net.

Immediate past BIGC Captain, Abubakar Hussaini, won the men's best gross award with 79 gross, while former Lady Captain, Nnenna Ahube, claimed the corresponding ladies' prize.