Abiye Pedro has emerged overall winner of the 2026 TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament after returning 45 points at Port Harcourt Club 1928, The tournament, which brought together golfers, business leaders, company executives and other stakeholders, also raised N10 million for two organisations supporting vulnerable people.

TotalEnergies Country Chair in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, presented cheques of N5 million each to the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Elderly in Enugu and Rosalie Home Rehabilitation Centre in Ogale, Eleme, Rivers State.

Bouyer said the competition was designed to promote sporting excellence while mobilising support for organisations providing care and rehabilitation for vulnerable people.

He said the Little Sisters of the Poor had cared for elderly people, irrespective of their backgrounds and religious affiliations, for more than five decades.

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The home provides accommodation, meals, medical attention and daily assistance to its more than 46 residents.

He described Rosalie Home, managed by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, as an important centre providing care for women living with mental health conditions, particularly those who had experienced homelessness or abandonment.

"One tournament cannot meet every need. But a well-directed donation makes a real difference," Bouyer said.

In the men's category, Moses Amadasun won with 43 points, while Jones Okorie and Emmanuel Chiejina finished first and second runners-up, respectively, with 41 points each on countback.

Susan Cole-Kotas won the ladies' category with 40 points, followed by Juliet Okoro with 38 points and Chinyelu Komori with 37 points.

Sung Yuh won the staff men's category with 40 points, while Stella Eze claimed the staff ladies' title with 32 points.

Tari Dickson and Tobe Eze won the Nearest to the Pin awards, while Cole-Kotas and Benjamin Briere claimed the Longest Drive prizes.