NSFAS said its budget for TVET colleges had been depleted

Students from the Elangeni, Thekwini and Coastal KZN TVET colleges marched through the streets of Durban on Wednesday to demand their outstanding fees and allowances.

Protesters say the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has not paid them the money they need to buy food and pay for public transport to get to campus. In some cases NSFAS has not paid tuition to the colleges, which could jeopardise their courses and access to their certificates.

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According to a circular to TVET colleges issued by NSFAS: "The final scheduled 2026 TVET payment, initially scheduled for 17 November 2026 and subsequently rescheduled to 19 November 2026, remains postponed."

This was because "the approved budget line item specifically allocated for TVET allowances had been depleted", said an official statement.

NSFAS said it will submit a request to the minister for higher education and training for approval of its budget revision.

"Once the necessary approvals have been secured, the scheme will process the payments and communicate a revised payment date."

NSFAS apologised for the missed payments and said it recognised "the serious impact on students' living expenses, examinations, accommodation and travel home, as well as on colleges and accommodation providers".

Resolving the delay is an urgent priority, it stated.

A student, who asked to remain anonymous, said the lack of communication from campus managers has added to the uncertainty.

"Some of us are struggling to cope with the exams because we are hungry," she said.

A student from Elangeni college said, "I was raised by a single parent who is not permanently employed. I want to study so that I can get a good job. My payment was supposed to be processed in October for this last term but NSFAS have been postponing."

Thekwini college spokesperson Lindiwe Bhengu said, "While the college appreciates the frustration and hardship experienced by students, matters relating to NSFAS funding allocations, payment schedules and measures to prevent future delays fall within the mandate of NSFAS."