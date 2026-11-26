Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared a political campaign dubbed 'Operation Fagia' targeting the United Democratic Alliance, ODM and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja as he led rallies to popularise the Democracy for the Citizen Party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing DCP supporters in Ngara and Eastleigh, Gachagua led chants calling for the removal of the three political establishments, accusing them of failing Nairobi residents.

He particularly criticised Sakaja over the demolition of homes and the disruption of businesses, accusing the county administration of failing to protect residents and safeguard their livelihoods.

Gachagua urged Nairobi voters to support DCP candidates, promising free and fair party nominations to determine those who will contest various elective positions.

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The former DP urged supporters to encourage their families and young people to register with DCP and back its candidates in next year's elections.

He presented himself as the party's presidential candidate, calling on supporters to work towards removing President William Ruto from office.

Gachagua accused the government of worsening the economic situation and undermining small businesses.

He claimed traders had been disadvantaged by what he termed the allocation of business opportunities to a select individual, urging the Somali community not to be misled into viewing other communities as their political adversaries.

Gachagua called for a united political front, saying the two communities shared common interests and should pursue political power together.