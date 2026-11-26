Nairobi — The National Assembly has defended the constitutional basis of NG-CDF, arguing that the Constitution does not limit MPs' responsibilities to representation, legislation and oversight.

In final submissions before the Supreme Court, the House cited Article 95(2), which empowers the National Assembly to deliberate on and resolve issues of concern to the people.

The legislators maintained that the fund operates under the National Treasury and is administered by an independent NG-CDF Board, without interfering with devolved functions.

The submissions were made as the Supreme Court concluded hearings in an appeal challenging the fund's constitutionality.

Judgment will be delivered on notice.