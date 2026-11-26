At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and four others seriously injured after a truck carrying cassava flour and passengers lost control and plunged into River Nyagak in Zombo District, marking the second fatal accident at the same spot in nine months.

The accident occurred at about noon on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at Nyagak Bridge in Mathawele Village, Oyeyo Parish, Nyapea Sub-county.

The truck, a white Fuso registration number UBF 816R, was travelling from Arua towards Lira when it reportedly suffered brake failure at the bridge.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn and plunge into the river with its passengers and cargo.

Police said the truck had left Loro Market in Oyam District on Wednesday, November 25, carrying animals to Arua. On its return journey on Thursday, it passed through Zombo District loaded with bags of cassava flour, assorted items and passengers.

Police responded to the scene, documented the accident and evacuated the four seriously injured survivors, comprising two men and two women, to Nyapea Hospital and other health facilities for treatment.

The bodies of the 10 deceased were taken to Nyapea Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations and further management.

The deceased have been identified as Fuambe Jennifer, Makwonga Kane, Olumu James, Oryema Valente, Judy Adubango, Jurama, Odongo from Palei, Odongo from Patek, Fosca Akumu and Okwir, the driver.

Divers were still searching for more bodies and possible survivors who could have been trapped underwater, with the truck remaining submerged in the river.

Preliminary investigations point to suspected brake failure as the cause of the accident. Inquiries are ongoing under Zombo District TAR 83/2026.

Second fatal accident at the same spot

The latest accident recalls a similar incident on February 23, 2026, when at least six people died after a commuter taxi, registration number UBJ 956G, plunged into the same river at Nyagak Bridge.

The Toyota Drone taxi was travelling towards Zombo/Alangi from the Hoima, Masindi and Bweyale area when it reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve on the steep, rough approach to the narrow bridge.

Preliminary police investigations, registered under Zombo TAR 25/2026, pointed to suspected brake failure and loss of control.

The six fatalities included eight-year-old Sarah Akello, whose body was recovered on February 25; John Adriko; the conductor, Joshua; Kasamba; an unidentified woman; and a UPDF officer identified as Mungukende, whose body was recovered on February 28.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Local divers, sand miners, police and rescue teams from Nyapea Hospital helped retrieve victims and rescue injured occupants, several of whom were admitted to Nyapea Hospital. The driver and at least one other person were reported missing during the recovery operation.

West Nile Regional Police spokesperson SSP Josephine Angucia cautioned vehicle owners and drivers against using vehicles that have not been properly serviced.

"As inquiries continue, we urge owners of business motor vehicles and drivers to do proper services on their motor vehicles including repairs to the brake system before being used on the road, to prevent such deadly accidents," Angucia said.