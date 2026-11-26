Uganda's ambition to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 could be undermined by inadequate HIV prevention awareness and limited access to services among young people, Parliament's Committee on HIV/AIDS and Related Matters has warned.

The warning follows the committee's assessment of learning institutions in northern Uganda, where it found that many young people aged 15 to 24 still lack adequate knowledge about HIV prevention.

The committee, led by its chairperson, Stephen Kisa, the MP for Luuka South County, said the information gap, coupled with stigma and inadequate prevention services, threatens progress in the fight against HIV.

"Many young people lack adequate knowledge about HIV prevention. If we do not close this information gap now, we risk losing the gains we have made," Kisa warned.

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At UNITE Unyama Campus, Dean Pario Lot Ewaku told the committee that HIV prevalence among the institution's approximately 600 students is below five per cent.

The institution works with nearby health facilities, maintains confidentiality and uses trained peer educators to promote HIV awareness.

However, Ewaku identified inadequate funding, deep-rooted stigma and a lack of clear intervention guidelines as persistent challenges.

Stigma also discourages some students from testing and seeking information or services, raising concerns about whether existing interventions are reaching those who need them.

At Gulu University, students and health workers cited staff shortages, inadequate condom supplies and the location of the HIV service unit as barriers to accessing prevention and care.

The concerns point to gaps not only in awareness but also in the availability and accessibility of services within learning institutions.

At Gulu Senior Secondary School, head teacher Irene Mwaka said the school works with partner organisations and student clubs to promote HIV awareness among its more than 3,000 learners.

However, she called for increased funding, noting that the school's day-school arrangement limits its ability to monitor learners beyond school hours.

Student leader Moses Okello said peer-to-peer engagement was essential in encouraging open discussions about HIV/AIDS and breaking the silence surrounding the epidemic.

He also called for continuous teacher training to equip educators to support learners seeking guidance without judgment.

The concerns raised in northern Uganda come against the backdrop of national figures showing that young people continue to account for a significant number of new HIV infections.

Uganda AIDS Commission estimates indicate that approximately 15,000 people aged 15 to 24 acquired HIV in 2023, with adolescent girls and young women accounting for about 80 per cent of infections in this age group.

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Preliminary results from the 2025 Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA) put HIV prevalence among young people aged 15 to 24 at 1.5 per cent, compared with 2.0 per cent among young women and 1.0 per cent among young men.

The figures highlight the disproportionate burden of HIV among young women and the need to strengthen prevention interventions targeting this population.

Despite the challenges, Kisa said Uganda could still achieve its 2030 target if investment in awareness campaigns and accessible, youth-friendly HIV services is prioritised.

The committee's findings point to the need for learning institutions to strengthen prevention education, improve access to HIV testing and other services, address stigma and equip teachers and peer educators to guide young people.

For Uganda, the challenge is to ensure that the national ambition to end AIDS as a public health threat is matched by practical interventions in the schools and universities where young people spend much of their time.