The Consulate General of Uganda in Guangzhou is leading Uganda's participation in the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) 2026, which opened today and runs until 28 November at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, Bao'an.

Held under the theme "Innovation Leading Change, Cooperation Linking the Globe," CHTF is China's platform for high-technology exchange, bringing together enterprises, research institutions and procurement delegations across artificial intelligence, robotics and new energy.

Uganda's participation positions Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) as a central pillar of Uganda-China cooperation. Building on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Uganda aims to move beyond trade in goods towards technology transfer, joint research, co-manufacturing and skills development.

Representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the fair, Mr. Moses Kalule Kasujja said, "We will judge this engagement by what follows the Fair: technology transferred, skills acquired, and production started in Uganda."

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He added that Uganda is seeking to establish and strengthen collaboration between education institutions, to support joint research, student and staff exchange, and practical training.

Representing Ambassador Judyth Nsababera, Consul General of Uganda in Guangzhou, Mr. Stilson Muhwezi said Shenzhen is where ideas become products, and the Consulate's role is to make sure Ugandan innovators are not just visitors at the fair, but partners in that process.

He said the Consulate's economic and commercial diplomacy drive is focused on converting exposure into concrete outcomes: matching Ugandan innovators with manufacturers, buyers, investors and education partners, supporting follow-up negotiations, and ensuring that contacts made at CHTF lead to production, jobs and exports for Uganda.

Mr. Ivan Karugaba Junior, CEO of Lwera Electronics and Semiconductors Ltd, a company supported under the STI Innovation Fund, is showcasing Uganda's electronics design and manufacturing capabilities.

The company is representing the Engineering, Development and Innovation Centre (EDIC). Its facility in Namanve has developed six flagship products, including calculators, hair dryers, flash drives and computer mice. At CHTF, Lwera is seeking design collaboration, component sourcing and manufacturing partnerships.

Mr. Peter Walusimbi, a Ugandan design engineer, is seeking partners for Ugandan-designed smart transport systems.

At RVID 2026 in Hong Kong, he won Silver for CarriageSense 2.0 and Excellence (No.1) for RailLoop 360. At CHTF, he is seeking technology, manufacturing and investment partners for Uganda's Standard Gauge Railway.

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Uganda-China STI cooperation, elevated in 2024 to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, is delivering results. Bilateral trade reached US$2.1 billion in 2025, while around 600 Ugandans trained in China in 2024.

Joint research, including the Makerere-Tsinghua laboratory, and agricultural technology that raised rice yields from 2.5 to 10 tonnes per hectare, show how the partnership is strengthening Uganda's innovation capacity.