The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is moving to tighten regulation of external labour recruitment companies through a screening exercise aimed at streamlining the industry, protecting Ugandans seeking employment abroad and eliminating illegal recruitment practices.

The move was highlighted during a high-level engagement between the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, attended by Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde and Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Simon Mulongo.

Tumukunde said government must strengthen labour regulation while investing in equipping local communities with relevant skills to enable Ugandans to compete effectively in the international labour market.

He emphasized the need to build a skilled workforce capable of producing quality goods and meeting the demands of an increasingly competitive economy.

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The minister also weighed in on the ongoing standoff between traders and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), stressing the importance of affordable labour in supporting local industries and improving the quality of locally manufactured products.

Meanwhile, Mulongo said the ministry is undertaking a process of realigning the external labour recruitment sector through regulatory interventions aimed at improving accountability and protecting migrant workers.

He noted that recruitment companies are being oriented to ensure Ugandans undergo appropriate training before deployment and operate within the framework of bilateral labour agreements between Uganda and destination countries.

"We want to ensure that our people are properly trained and recruited through legal and regulated channels before they are deployed for employment abroad," Mulongo said.

He warned that government would take action against recruitment agencies involved in forced labour, illegal recruitment and other exploitative practices.

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Catherine Bitarakwate, said the engagement with the ILO was intended to provide political leadership, strengthen coordination among labour sector stakeholders and establish a common approach to addressing persistent labour-related challenges.

ILO Country Director Caroline Khamati Mugalla underscored the importance of collaboration between government and international partners in strengthening labour governance and ensuring decent work opportunities.

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She emphasized the need for coordinated interventions that promote workers' rights, improve labour standards and address challenges affecting both local and migrant workers.

Government says the interventions are part of broader efforts to create a more organized and accountable external labour recruitment industry while ensuring Ugandans seeking employment abroad are adequately prepared, legally recruited and protected from exploitation.