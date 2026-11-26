The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), through its Deputy Commissioner General for Administration, Hon. Nelsco Aleo Wolo, is leading a high-powered delegation to Bangkok, Thailand, for a week-long due diligence and institutional engagement mission scheduled for November 24 to December 1, 2026.

The mission forms part of ongoing efforts by the Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Immigration Service, to advance the proposed Liberia eBorder Solutions Project, a major initiative aimed at modernizing the country's immigration and border management infrastructure through digital transformation.

The primary objective of the visit is to conduct a comprehensive assessment and verification of the technical capacity, operational experience, financial standing, and institutional capabilities of Somapa Information Technology Public Company Limited (SOMAPA), the company associated with the proposed eBorder Solutions Project.

During the mission, the LIS delegation will undertake technical and operational assessments of SOMAPA's facilities, engage with its management and technical teams, and examine the proposed eBorder system's capacity to support Liberia's immigration modernization agenda and national border security objectives.

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As part of the engagement, the delegation will also pay an institutional visit to the Thailand Immigration Bureau. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for direct engagement with relevant Thai immigration authorities and exposure to Thailand's immigration administration, border management systems, digital immigration solutions, passenger processing mechanisms, and technology-driven security operations.

The institutional engagement is also intended to promote knowledge exchange, strengthen professional relationships, and explore potential areas of cooperation between the Liberia Immigration Service and Thailand's immigration authorities.

The Liberia eBorder Solutions Project represents a significant step toward strengthening Liberia's immigration and border management capabilities. When successfully implemented, the initiative is expected to enhance passenger screening, improve migration data management, facilitate legitimate travel, strengthen national security, and promote more efficient immigration service delivery.

The Liberia Immigration Service emphasizes that the proposed project remains subject to appropriate due diligence, technical scrutiny, and institutional assessment to ensure that all relevant considerations are adequately addressed in the interest of national security, transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

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Through this engagement, LIS seeks to ensure that any future investment in the country's border management infrastructure meets relevant international standards while responding to Liberia's specific immigration and national security needs.

The delegation is headed by the Deputy Commissioner General for Administration, Nelsco Aleo Wolo, and comprises Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Commissioner General for Operations, Chief of Finance, Liberia Immigration Service, Chief of Procurement, Liberia Immigration Service.

LIS Grand Bassa County Commander, and LIS Roberts International Airport (RIA) Commander.

The Liberia Immigration Service remains committed to pursuing strategic partnerships, embracing technological innovation, and strengthening institutional capacity as part of its broader mandate to secure Liberia's borders, facilitate legitimate movement, and deliver modern, efficient, and accountable immigration services.