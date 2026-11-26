Nakuru — President William Ruto has directed the National Defence University-Kenya to undertake a comprehensive study into the relationship between the illicit drug trade and national security.

Ruto wants the institution to establish how drug trafficking networks operate, their financing mechanisms and how they sustain organised crime and substance abuse across the country.

Speaking during the university's fourth graduation ceremony in Lanet, Nakuru County, on Thursday, the President said the findings would inform a coordinated, evidence-based government response to the drug and alcohol abuse menace.

He directed the University to work with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, the National Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Interior in undertaking the research.

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"We must understand how these networks operate, how they are financed, how they sustain organised crime and perpetuate substance abuse," Ruto said.

The President identified the drug economy as one of four emerging defence and security challenges that require urgent attention.

The other areas include climate-induced conflicts, security threats facing the urban informal economy, and the implications of artificial intelligence and cyber-security for national sovereignty.

Ruto said the research should generate practical solutions to strengthen the country's capacity to address emerging security threats.

Ruto further directed the National Defence University-Kenya to spearhead research into artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as part of efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and strengthen the country's technological independence.

Ruto has tasked the university's College of Defence Technology, working with relevant stakeholders, with developing a National Defence AI and Cyber Resilience Strategy to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen Kenya's technological capabilities.

Speaking during the institution's fourth graduation ceremony in Lanet, Nakuru County, on Thursday, the President said Kenya must develop its own capacity to create, deploy and regulate emerging technologies in line with national interests.

"We must build our own capacity to develop, deploy and govern emerging technologies in the service of our national interests," he said.

The President further directed the Ministry of Defence, through the National Research Fund, to allocate 100 million shillings to the university to support research into four emerging defence and security challenges.