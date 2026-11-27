The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports is in order

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Tuesday reinstated Senegal as the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON). That ruling followed Senegal's dissatisfaction with the decision of the Board of Appeal of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip the Teranga Lions of the trophy they won on the pitch and hand it over to beaten finalists Morocco. In reaching their judgment, CAS, the final arbiter for disputes in sports matters, made it clear that "the referee's decision to restart the match or to stop it definitively falls within his sole discretion," It then concluded: "By blowing the whistle to restart play (after 15 minutes delay by Senegal), the referee considered that the conditions for restarting the match had been met - both teams were on the pitch again and both expressed their will to resume."

The position of CAS has nullified the technicalities deployed by CAF to rob Senegal of their victory. The CAS ruling is also a serious indictment for the men (and women) running the game on the continent. CAF would not have been in this disgraceful situation had the proper thing been done by not attempting to award Morocco the 2025 AFCON title through the 'back door.' But this is also a victory for CAF's Disciplinary Committee members who read the rule governing the AfCON tournament correctly by insisting that Senegal deserve their trophy. That committee was also right to have penalised the Senegalese national team and their coach for dragging the game into disrepute by abandoning the final match in Rabat for over 15 minutes.

The 'Field of Play Doctrine' has to be thoroughly studied not only by the judges who are given sports issues to adjudicate, especially in our country but also by the Nigeria Football Federation's Disciplinary and Appeals committees. That doctrine represents the soul and spirit of the game. Besides, on matters like this, only the International Football Association Board (IFAB), football's lawmaking body for FIFA, can subsist, according to the judgment. Rule 5.2 of the 'Laws of the Game' that should have been applied says: "The decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match, are final."

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We all recall that Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final of the delayed 2025 AfCON played on 18 January 2026 in Rabat. That game was overshadowed by the refusal of the Senegalese players to continue playing after the host country was awarded a stoppage-time penalty. Senegal's Head Coach, Pape Thiaw had encouraged his players to leave the field of play in protest, with only former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane remaining. Following a delay of about 15 minutes, the players eventually returned and Brahim Diaz's penalty for Morocco was saved. Senegal's Pape Gueye later scored the winner.

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CAF later announced that Senegal had been "declared to have forfeited the final match" with the "result of the match being recorded as 3-0 in favour" of Morocco. In reaching that decision, CAF's Appeals Board, headed by a Nigeria Judge, Justice Roli Harriman, said Senegal contravened Article 82 and 84 of the competition regulations. Article 82 in particular states that if a team "leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, they are eliminated".

With their judgment affirming Senegal as the rightful winner of AfCON 2025 trophy, CAS has made a clear and loud statement for African football technocrats to get their act right