analysis

South Africa has, over the years, remained among the nations with the highest youth unemployment globally. Between 2013 and 2026, the average youth unemployment rate among those aged 15 to 35 was 56.78%.

For many young people, securing formal employment is the goal after graduating from university. But this is a challenge in the country's labour market, where national unemployment is at 33.9%.

Read more: Graduated, now what? Survey of young Africans shows degrees don't always land them a job

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One alternative to formal jobs would be for graduates to create their own enterprises, if they have learnt entrepreneurship skills at university. But are graduates adequately prepared for venture creation?

My PhD research in entrepreneurship at the University of the Western Cape examined how curriculum design and pedagogical approaches can better prepare young people for entrepreneurial careers. In particular, I investigated the application of mentorship within curricula to guide students' development and intention to be entrepreneurs. I've written about some of this research in a recent paper with professors Chux Gervase Iwu and Zivanayi Nyandoro.

The findings revealed that entrepreneurship education remained mostly theoretical. Students were not exposed to the concepts early in their learning journey, and there was limited practical learning. The curriculum and the way it was taught were misaligned. Entrepreneurship was not well integrated with other courses, and lecturers didn't all have the skills required.

Through discussions with university students, it emerged that mentorship was not integrated into the entrepreneurship curriculum, leaving a gap in practical learning from experienced business people or industry practitioners.

Students who weren't mentored reported feeling less confident about their skills and less likely to try running their own venture once they graduated.

The study suggests that the curriculum and teaching practices need reform. An important part of this is that students need practical experience of solving problems.

Embedding mentorship in the curriculum should be seen not as an optional add-on but as a critical part of developing competent entrepreneurs who can contribute to economic and societal development. In my paper I recommend stronger partnerships with industry, improving lecturer capacity and integrating entrepreneurship across all disciplines.

Learning to be an entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship education is intended to give students the skills and mindsets to identify opportunities for creating enterprises. It should cultivate creativity, innovation and problem-solving skills. These support the development of business ideas and build business owners' confidence.

In South Africa, entrepreneurship education has not been widely integrated across academic disciplines. A perceived disconnect between education and readiness for entrepreneurial careers has prompted scholarly debate about the effectiveness of these programmes in preparing graduates.

Read more: South Africa's business students want their own industry superheroes and success stories in the syllabus - study

I wanted to find out how mentorship fit into universities' entrepreneurship curricula. Together with my PhD supervisors, I conducted focus group discussions with 60 students in their third and fourth academic years at two South African universities. Three-quarters of the group had been enrolled in entrepreneurship education in their second and third years. This was as a module in their economics and business studies programme. A quarter had never been exposed to this field.

They revealed that the teaching methods used didn't give them practical experience like project-based tasks or developing business plans. The curriculum didn't have mentorship as a learning component and didn't give students access to formal mentoring relationships. One said:

The absence of workshops or seminars limits opportunities to showcase ideas and engage with industry experts.

They identified a need to be guided and supported by experts who had experience in the business world. They saw this as essential for practical learning.

Read more: Technology classes at school can also teach skills for business and life: South African teachers share ideas

The practical value of mentorship is evident when emerging entrepreneurs face challenges that classroom learning alone can't address. It can help a new business person:

respond to marketplace competition

manage risk

develop and retain human resources

address operational crises

identify opportunities

create value.

Mentorship bridges theory and practice and provides opportunities to learn from experts who have found a way through failures and challenges.

For instance, Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, highlighted the impact of Freddie Laker, the British airline founder and entrepreneur guru, who provided guidance and support during Virgin Atlantic's early, challenging development. Branson emphasised the value of early mentorship in overcoming business start-up challenges.

Existing literature supports the view that mentorship enhances learning by linking classroom knowledge with practical experience.

Read more: Jobless young South Africans often lose hope: new study proves the power of mentorship

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Our study participants' responses about the influence of mentorship on skills, confidence and career intentions suggest that it plays an important role in entrepreneurial development. Students with access to mentors reported greater confidence in their entrepreneurial abilities. They had a better understanding of business challenges and a stronger intention to follow an entrepreneurial career. One said:

We need practical knowledge to improve graduate stimulation in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career.

Mentorship also provides valuable exposure to real-world experiences and business practices.

Practical experience matters

The findings suggest that learning theory isn't enough when preparing to be an entrepreneur. While classroom learning is important, young people benefit when an expert shares practical insight, provides guidance and helps them deal with uncertainty.

Especially at this time, when youth unemployment remains a national concern, entrepreneurship education must do more than transfer knowledge. I call on mentors to step forward and help bridge the gap.

Juliet Nwachukwu, Researcher, University of the Western Cape

Chux Gervase Iwu, Professor of Entrepreneurship Education, University of the Western Cape