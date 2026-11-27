The United Nations has condemned drone strikes in Blue Nile that reportedly killed 17 civilians in Ed Damazin, as fighting escalates, and displacement deepens across the region. UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Wednesday that the UN remained "deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities in Blue Nile state", which had reportedly caused civilian deaths and injuries.

According to local sources, more than 40 suicide drones targeted several locations across Blue Nile on Tuesday, including the state capital, Ed Damazin, and El Roseires. The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative initially reported 15 people killed and 15 injured, later revising the toll to 17 dead and 20 injured.

According to the Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) carried out the attacks. It called for an investigation and accountability.

The initiative said the strikes hit residential areas in El Saliha, west of Ed Damazin, killing members of three families, as well as a public viewing hall called Okasha Club, and nearby homes in El Roseires.

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The attacks come as the RSF advance on several fronts in Blue Nile. The Sudanese Armed Forces' 4th Infantry Division in Ed Damazin announced the arrival of Sudan Shield Forces, led by Maj Gen Abu Agla Keikil,, to support its operations against the advancing forces.

"We strongly condemn the strike and the ensuing loss of life," Dujarric said, reminding all parties that civilians and civilian infrastructure "must never be targeted" under international humanitarian law. He renewed the UN's call for immediate, safe and sustained humanitarian access.

'Displacement and urgent needs'

The strikes came amid growing displacement and worsening humanitarian needs. An assessment by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its partners identified more than 6,700 recently displaced families at two sites in El Roseires.

The families urgently need food, clean water, healthcare, nutrition support and emergency shelter. Humanitarian partners are distributing shelter materials and providing food and water assistance.

Dujarric said OCHA had allocated nearly $36 million through the Sudan Humanitarian Fund this year to support health, nutrition, cash assistance, shelter, protection and water and sanitation programmes in Blue Nile. He warned, however, that "very significant gaps remain" and called for additional funding.