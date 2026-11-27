Blue Nile — The RSF-aligned Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) forces claimed on Wednesday that they took control of the Maqanza area and military camp in Blue Nile state. In a statement, the forces said they deployed specialised reinforcements to secure the area. On Tuesday, they said they shot down six Turkish-made drones.

In Ed Damazin, residents complained of an increase in house burglaries and looting, as displacement from the city continued following the latest military developments.

A woman speaking to Radio Dabanga described the situation in Damazin as worrying.

Sources said a large number of residents remained stranded in City 11 because they were unable to cross to the eastern bank towards Wad El Mahi, while clashes continued along the road.

The governor of Tadamon locality in Blue Nile confirmed that displaced people were stranded in valleys, away from reception centres, in harsh humanitarian conditions.

He said areas of the locality received displaced people arriving from parts of Bau locality.