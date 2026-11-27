Amsterdam — The latest data from Sudan's Central Bureau of Statistics for October 2026 show that inflationary pressures are continuing, with the annual inflation rate rising to 34.88%, while the general Consumer Price Index recorded a monthly increase of 6.23%. Economic expert Dr Wael Fahmi tells Radio Dabanga that these figures go beyond statistical indicators, clearly reflecting the deep deterioration in Sudanese households' living conditions amid the ongoing war, and the extent to which the current economy can meet citizens' basic needs for food, healthcare, and education.

The food crisis and the forced redistribution of income

The greatest danger lies in the enormous rise in prices in the food and beverages category, which increased by 15.27% month on month and 57.23% year on year, far exceeding the overall inflation rate.

Fahmi says this rapid increase represents a "forced redistribution of household income". With incomes declining, production disrupted, and people displaced, low-income families are being forced to cut spending on healthcare, education, and housing, and even reduce the quantity and quality of food they consume. This deprives citizens of the ability to live with dignity.

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A deeper reading of the figures: who bears the burden?

Fahmi stresses the need to distinguish between the Consumer Price Index, which reached 848,259.39 points compared with the 2007 base year, and the inflation rate, which measures the percentage change.

He also warns against interpreting average inflation without considering the composition of household spending. The cost-of-living burden falls most heavily on poor families, which spend most of their income on food, compared with wealthier households that can diversify their expenditure.

The fundamental question, therefore, is not "How high has inflation reached?" but "Who bears its burden, and how much of a household's real income remains?"

The healthcare spending puzzle (1%) and invisible deprivation

The data show that healthcare accounted for no more than 1% of total household expenditure in October.

The economic expert warns against interpreting this figure as a decline in the need for treatment. He explains that it is necessary to distinguish between healthcare needs, the ability to pay for them, and actual expenditure.

The decline reflects households' inability to buy medicines or access hospitals, and their postponement of treatment. This deprivation is not reflected in statistical bills and figures so much as in deteriorating public health, malnutrition, and the loss of people's ability to work and produce.

The urban-rural inflation paradox

Annual inflation in urban areas reached 48.97%, compared with 26.69% in rural areas, a difference of 22.28 percentage points.

Fahmi explains this gap through an economic hypothesis: some rural markets have absorbed displaced people and expanded their commercial activities, while cities and "liberated areas" to which residents have returned are suffering from the destruction of markets, infrastructure, warehouses, and electricity and water networks.

The return of residents therefore creates high demand that collides with limited supply and rising transport and storage costs, pushing prices sharply upwards. He calls on statistical authorities to collect detailed field data to verify this phenomenon, rather than relying solely on monitoring figures.

Inflation as a structural crisis, not merely a monetary one

Fahmi rejects reducing the inflation crisis to the exchange rate or money supply alone. He says it is the result of a complex interaction of declining domestic production, damaged infrastructure, disrupted supply chains, rising energy and transport costs, and the financing of the budget deficit through monetary expansion.

Consequently, the solution does not lie in isolated monetary or administrative measures, but in rebuilding the economy's productive capacity and ensuring that goods reach citizens at a reasonable cost.

Banking finance imbalances and government accountability

Banking finance data up to September 2026 show that imports accounted for 30.1% of financing, compared with 26.2% for agriculture, 18.5% for industry, just 4.7% for exports, and 1.9% for transport and storage.

Fahmi criticises this fragmentation, stressing that economic recovery requires financing the "entire production chain" and its links - from agriculture and industry to storage, transport, and exports - rather than financing separate stages or focusing on imports.

On the basis of economic policy accountability, the expert says the government can no longer justify the crisis solely by citing the war or the exchange rate. He calls for clear answers on the amount of financing directed towards production, compared with government consumption and imports; whether there is a unified authority over public finances and effective oversight of public revenues; measures taken to reduce transport, energy, and customs costs on production inputs; the proportion of export revenues entering through official channels; and the timetable for rehabilitating markets in areas experiencing the return of displaced people.

A roadmap for solutions and a measure of state success

To achieve genuine stability, Fahmi proposes an integrated programme based on six main pillars: protecting essential goods by exempting food, medicines, and production inputs from fees and taxes; ensuring that subsidies reach consumers rather than intermediaries; and integrating financing by directing bank lending towards linking agriculture and industry with transport and storage.

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He stresses the need for fiscal discipline through controlling deficit financing, establishing unified authority over public funds, and strengthening transparency. He also calls for markets to be rehabilitated and for the return of displaced people to be linked to rebuilding markets, providing services, and creating employment opportunities.

He emphasises the need to strengthen foreign currency reserves and rely on exports and remittances rather than making citizens bear the cost of currency depreciation. He also calls for greater transparency in information through the development of a regular data system covering prices, wages, and production, to enable accountability.

The report concludes that, from a political economy perspective, the most dangerous consequence of inflation is its undermining of "social reproduction" - society's ability to renew its life, health, and work.

The measure of the state's success, therefore, is not a temporary improvement in the exchange rate or budget figures, but its actual ability to convert its resources into accessible food, affordable treatment, productive work, and an income that safeguards the dignity of Sudanese citizens.