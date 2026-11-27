Côte d'Ivoire saw a notable improvement in its trade balance in 2025, posting a significant surplus. The country recorded a surplus of 5,344.8 billion CFA francs, according to official data released by the General Directorate of Customs (DGD). These figures were released in November 2026 as part of an analytical report covering the period from 2021 to 2025.

This performance is primarily due to a greater increase in exports than in imports over the period. The value of goods exports surged by 33.7%, rising from 12,427.8 billion CFA francs in 2024 to 16,611.6 billion CFA francs in 2025. At the same time, imports increased by 7.9%, reaching 11,266.9 billion CFA francs in 2025, compared to 10,438.6 billion CFA francs the previous year.

The trade surplus of 5,344.8 billion CFA francs in 2025 represents a 2.7-fold increase compared to the surplus of 1,989.2 billion CFA francs recorded in 2024. This level is also significantly higher than the 763.2 billion CFA francs in 2021 and the 77.6 billion CFA francs in 2023. The ratio of exports to imports also increased, rising from 119.1% in 2024 to 147.4% in 2025.

This positive trend in the trade balance strengthens Côte d'Ivoire's economic position on the international stage. It reflects the country's increased ability to generate substantial revenue from its exports. For investors, this may indicate a more robust economy that is less vulnerable to external shocks.

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The detailed data comes from the "Analysis Note on Côte d'Ivoire's Foreign Trade Covering the Period 2021-2025." This comprehensive report, published by the General Directorate of Customs, provides an overview of the country's trade dynamics. It highlights the underlying trends that have led to this significant improvement in Côte d'Ivoire's trade balance.

Key Takeaways

In addition to the overall improvement in its trade balance, Côte d'Ivoire reached a historic milestone in its relations with France in 2025. For the first time, the country recorded a trade surplus of 412 billion CFA francs with France. This notable achievement, highlighted in a report by France's Directorate General of the Treasury based on official French customs data, underscores a gradual and significant strengthening of Côte d'Ivoire's position in bilateral trade. Traditionally, Côte d'Ivoire's trade balance with France has often been in deficit, making this surplus a key indicator of the diversification and maturation of the Ivorian economy. This suggests a growing capacity among Ivorian companies to export goods and services to a developed market like France, thereby reducing historical dependence and creating new economic and investment opportunities. This event marks an important milestone in Côte d'Ivoire's foreign trade strategy, demonstrating its economic resilience, dynamism, and ability to rebalance its trade partnerships in an ever-changing international trade landscape. It could also pave the way for new economic collaborations and strengthen international investors' confidence in the country's stability and growth potential.