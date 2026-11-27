Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire is preparing for its initial public offering on the Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM). The subscription period for this offering is scheduled for November 30 through December 4, 2026. Meanwhile, Coris Bank International Benin launched its initial public offering on the BRVM on November 24, 2026. These initiatives are part of the strategy of Idrissa Nassa's banking group, Coris Holding, to open up the capital of its subsidiaries.

The Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire transaction involves the sale of 8.16 million shares. This represents 20% of the Ivorian subsidiary's capital. For Coris Bank International Benin, the public offering involves the sale of 4.1 million shares. These shares are held by Coris Holding and also constitute 20% of the Beninese subsidiary's capital.

The total value of the transaction for Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire amounts to 62.743 billion CFA francs. The share price has been set at 7,720 CFA francs for both individuals and legal entities. The offering by Coris Bank International Benin, meanwhile, amounts to 19.19 billion CFA francs. These combined fundraising efforts underscore the extent of the group's commitment to the regional financial market.

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These initial public offerings provide significant new investment opportunities for market participants. For the Coris International banks, this initiative accelerates their strategy of opening up their capital. It enables the subsidiaries to strengthen their equity and increase their visibility. This capital expansion can also improve the governance and transparency of the entities involved.

Those wishing to subscribe to shares of Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire are invited to contact Madis Invest for the necessary information and assistance. The strategy to open up the capital of the Coris Bank International group's subsidiaries demonstrates a commitment to developing and consolidating its presence in West Africa. These dual initial public offerings mark a key milestone for the group in the regional financial market.

Key Takeaways

These simultaneous initial public offerings of Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire and Coris Bank International Benin on the Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM) represent a major strategic milestone for Idrissa Nassa's banking group, Coris Holding. The acceleration of its strategy to open up the capital of its subsidiaries, as evidenced by these two consecutive transactions, aims to strengthen the group's presence and financial stability across West Africa. By offering 20% of each subsidiary's equity to the public, Coris Holding seeks not only to raise substantial funds --62.743 billion CFA francs for Côte d'Ivoire and 19.19 billion CFA francs for Benin--but also to diversify its shareholder base and improve the governance of its entities. This approach enhances the subsidiaries' transparency and appeal to both institutional and individual investors. For regional investors, these public offerings represent concrete investment opportunities in growing financial institutions, thereby contributing to the revitalization of the BRVM stock market and regional financial integration. Participation in these transactions, facilitated by intermediaries such as Madis Invest for the Ivorian subsidiary, underscores the accessibility of these investments for both individuals and corporations. This dual listing illustrates a growing trend among regional groups to use capital markets to finance their expansion and development, signaling a strong commitment to the economic dynamism of the UEMOA.