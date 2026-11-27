Zimbabwe's gold mining sector is set for a major investment boost following the signing of a US$600 million-plus Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between China Railway Resources Group Co. Ltd (CRRG) and Duration Gold Limited for the development of four large-scale gold projects.

The proposed partnership is expected to create more than 5,000 permanent jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in corporate taxes and royalties for the Government.

The agreement, signed in Harare on Thursday by CRRG chief executive officer Shi Yuan and Duration Gold managing director Allan Dolan, provides a framework for prospective investment and joint development of the four projects.

The projects are Vubachikwe Mine under Mining Lease 16, Gaika Project in Kwekwe under Mining Lease 47, Athens Project under Mining Lease 48 and the Filabusi Project, which incorporates the Royal Family claims block.

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In a statement following the signing, the companies said the proposed partnership was driven by a shared ambition to transform the projects into modern, technologically advanced and large-scale mining operations.

"The proposed collaboration reflects a shared vision of transforming Duration Gold's projects into modern, technologically advanced, large-scale and long-life gold mining operations, with the ambition of establishing new benchmarks for operational efficiency, digital integration, environmental stewardship, community upliftment and sustainable mineral resource development," the statement said.

The four projects have already recorded initial gold production and are supported by recently completed mineral resource reports prepared under the internationally recognised Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code, alongside positive scoping studies.

The companies said the technical groundwork provided a basis for developing the assets into large-scale and sustainable gold mining operations.

The proposed investment will combine CRRG's financial strength, engineering capabilities and mining technology with Duration Gold's existing exploration and mineral development portfolio.

The collaboration is also expected to demonstrate Zimbabwe's capacity to attract major international mining capital and support the development of a gold mining enterprise of regional significance in Southern Africa.

"Central to the MoU is an ambition to establish a flagship foreign direct investment model capable of showcasing Zimbabwe's potential as a destination for international mining capital, while pursuing the development of a gold mining enterprise of regional significance within Southern Africa," the statement said.

CRRG is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Railway Group, a global transportation, engineering and construction conglomerate ranked 49th on the Fortune Global 500 and 10th on the Fortune China 500.

Its operations in mineral resources cover exploration, mining, mineral processing, smelting and international trade, with existing mining assets in China and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Beyond production, the proposed partnership places emphasis on local economic participation through employment creation, skills development, technology transfer and industrial capacity building.

The companies said the projects would also incorporate high-standard environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, with responsible environmental management and community development forming part of their long-term objectives.

"The proposed collaboration seeks to build upon this foundation, recognising that the long-term success of mining enterprises is intrinsically linked to the prosperity of host communities, responsible environmental management and the creation of enduring stakeholder value," the statement said.

Duration Gold has an established record of community engagement and support for small-scale mining enterprises, with its corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives receiving multiple national awards in Zimbabwe between 2022 and 2026.

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The companies said the proposed developments could deliver substantial fiscal and social benefits to Zimbabwe through increased mineral production, employment and government revenue.

Duration Gold is a publicly held, unlisted mining and mineral development company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, and backed by international institutional investors with interests in Europe, Asia and North America.

Its Zimbabwean portfolio comprises four advanced gold exploration and development projects, with a focus on establishing large-scale, long-life and commercially sustainable mining operations.

The signing of the MoU marks a significant step towards the proposed US$600 million-plus investment, although the agreement establishes a framework for further engagement and joint development rather than confirming that the full investment has already been injected.

The proposed partnership comes as Zimbabwe continues to position its mineral resources as a driver of economic growth, industrialisation and foreign investment.