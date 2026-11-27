The formation of municipal governments following South Africa's 2026 local government elections is reaching a critical stage as several metropolitan councils prepare to elect their political leadership on Friday, 27 November, while parties race to finalise coalition agreements.

As a sign that negotiations are not yet finalised, several municipalities adjourned shortly after swearing in councillors on Thursday, 26 November, leaving the election of mayors, deputy mayors, speakers and chief whips incomplete.

In Gauteng, negotiations across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni involve the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, and smaller parties.

The emerging coalitions could see the ANC and ActionSA share control of all three councils, leaving the Democratic Alliance (DA) - the largest party in each metro - in opposition.

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However, concluding negotiations in Tshwane on Thursday have not resolved provincial uncertainty, as Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni continue intense discussions over power-sharing and administration structures.

The pressure is on political parties to secure council majorities, with Friday's sittings set to reveal who will govern these key municipalities.

Tshwane: ANC, ActionSA secure control of capital

The ANC and ActionSA managed to secure Tshwane's leadership as the first Gauteng metro to finish coalition talks, electing ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya as executive mayor on Thursday, 26 November. The City held its sixth-term inaugural council meeting at Tshwane House, where councillors took their oaths and were sworn into office.

Tshwane is the first of...