Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, yesterday said the federal government was moving to dismantle financing, logistics, certification, and bureaucratic barriers constraining the country's export competitiveness. Oyedele disclosed this as government sought to position domestic businesses to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The minister spoke virtually at the opening of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) Stakeholder Forum, with the theme, "Leveraging the AfCFTA for Enhanced Nigerian Export Competitiveness and Economic Diversification," in Abuja.

He said access to the continental market would not automatically translate into economic gains unless Nigerian businesses could produce competitively, fulfil export orders reliably, and retain overseas customers.

He identified high transaction costs, infrastructure deficits, limited trade finance, regulatory bottlenecks, and non-tariff barriers as structural constraints that must be urgently addressed to enable the country capture a larger share of Africa's expanding trade opportunities.

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The minister's position was reinforced by Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, who warned that Nigeria could struggle to benefit from AfCFTA without substantially expanding its domestic manufacturing capacity.

Similarly, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, called on NEXIM and commercial banks to close financing gaps confronting exporters, strengthen value addition, and mobilise private capital to support non-oil exports.

Meanwhile, NEXIM Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Abubakar Bello, disclosed that the bank had disbursed over N800 billion to over 1,300 exporters since its establishment in 1991, supporting the creation and sustenance of about 110,000 jobs.

Bello also announced that N42 billion had been earmarked for small businesses operating within the export value chain through the bank's collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), with financing available at single-digit interest rates.

FG Targets Export Costs, Trade Bottlenecks

Oyedele maintained that the country's ability to translate AfCFTA into sustainable economic benefits would depend less on access to markets than on the capacity of local enterprises to supply quality products at competitive prices, deliver on schedule, and secure repeat orders.

He said the government's economic reform programme, including the removal of distortionary subsidies, foreign exchange market unification, and ongoing tax and fiscal reforms, was designed to move the country away from dependence on a narrow range of commodities towards a diversified, production-driven and export-oriented economy.

According to him, exports offer benefits beyond foreign exchange earnings, stimulating economic activities across agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, labour and professional services.

Oyedele stated that AfCFTA provided access to a continental market of more than 1.4 billion people, with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding $3 trillion, offering significant opportunities for Nigerian businesses in manufacturing, agro-processing, solid minerals, creative industries, and services.

However, he warned that the opportunities could remain largely untapped if domestic producers continued to depend on exporting primary commodities instead of processed, packaged, and quality-assured products capable of meeting buyers' specifications.

The minister pointed out that businesses could lose export opportunities despite having quality products and willing buyers because of delayed financing, certification difficulties, and unpredictable transportation costs.

He said such constraints, although handled by different institutions, ultimately cumulated into significant costs and delays for exporters.

To address the challenge, Oyedele said the federal government was working with relevant institutions to strengthen trade facilitation, simplify documentation and customs procedures, harmonise standards, support non-oil exports, and expand financing for viable businesses.

He urged stakeholders to identify specific obstacles, affected trade routes, responsible institutions, and proposed solutions rather than limiting discussions to general complaints about the business environment.

On export financing, he urged NEXIM and other financial institutions to develop facilities that reflected the peculiarities of export transactions, particularly the time lag between production, shipment, and payment by overseas buyers.

He cautioned against financing arrangements that could expose exporters to foreign exchange risks where their repayment obligations were denominated in currencies different from their export earnings.

Oyedele also advocated stronger collaboration among NEXIM and participating financial institutions in providing structured financing, guarantees and insurance while maintaining prudent lending standards.

He stressed the need to strengthen business preparation, particularly in record-keeping, contract management, standards compliance and access to market intelligence, to improve the capacity of Nigerian enterprises to secure financing and participate in international trade.

The minister said smaller businesses should not be excluded from AfCFTA opportunities simply because they lacked the capacity to export directly. He stated that small producers supplying larger processors were equally important to the export value chain.

He identified three priorities for the stakeholder engagement: developing a pipeline of export-ready businesses and credible transactions; mapping financing, standards, logistics and administrative constraints; and assigning responsibilities with clear implementation timelines.

He said the success of the interventions should be measured by businesses supported, barriers removed, export orders fulfilled, new markets accessed, and foreign exchange earnings generated.

Enoh: Industrial Capacity, Not Market Access, Holds Key

Meanwhile Enoh warned that Nigeria risked losing out to other African economies if it failed to build the industrial capacity required to supply the expanding continental market.

He challenged financial institutions, particularly NEXIM, to shift their lending priorities towards financing factories, production capacity, and industrial infrastructure rather than concentrating largely on financing export transactions.

He said, "The factory comes before the border post. An agreement can lower a tariff, but it cannot fill a container. The AfCFTA has opened the door. It is industry that must work through it."

The minister cited Africa's relatively low level of intra-continental trade as evidence of the continent's failure to develop sufficient productive capacity to exploit its enormous market.

He said intra-African trade stood at approximately $218 billion in 2025, representing an increase of 5.5 per cent, but accounting for only about 14 per cent of the continent's total trade.

He contrasted that with intra-regional trade of about 60 per cent in the European Union and 50 per cent in Asia.

Enoh stated that although manufactured and semi-processed goods accounted for more than 60 per cent of Africa's intra-African trade, they represented only between 13 per cent and 17 per cent of the continent's exports to the rest of the world.

He said the imbalance reflected Africa's continued dependence on raw commodity exports and imports of finished products, a situation that undermined industrial development, employment generation and domestic value creation.

Turning to Nigeria's trade performance, Enoh disclosed that the country recorded exports valued at approximately N27 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, with crude oil accounting for less than half of the total.

Of the amount, exports to other African countries stood at N6.65 trillion, compared with imports of N1.10 trillion, indicating a substantial trade surplus with the continent.

He identified diesel, petrol and fertiliser among the products Nigeria had increasingly supplied to neighbouring markets, describing the development as evidence of the potential of domestic industrial investments.

However, he cautioned that Nigeria's export performance remained vulnerable to excessive concentration in a handful of products, with five commodities accounting for approximately 91 per cent of its exports to Africa.

More significantly, manufactured goods accounted for only N390 billion of Nigeria's exports, representing less than 1.5 per cent of total exports, while the country exported nearly six times as much in raw materials.

He said manufacturing capacity utilisation remained around half of installed capacity, significantly below the 81 per cent recorded by Morocco and 76 per cent in South Africa.

According to him, inadequate electricity, limited access to affordable credit and insufficient market demand had left substantial portions of existing industrial investments underutilised.

Enoh said the government's response was anchored on opening markets for Nigerian products while simultaneously strengthening domestic industrial capacity.

He disclosed that Nigeria gazetted its provisional schedule of tariff concessions under AfCFTA in April 2025 and ratified the Protocol on Digital Trade in November of the same year.

He added that the export phase of the National Single Window, scheduled to commence on December 14, would provide exporters with a unified platform for accessing licences, permits and certificates, thereby simplifying export procedures.

The minister also disclosed that the Nigeria Export Promotion Council recorded $6.1 billion in non-oil exports in 2025, the highest in the country's history, with 281 products shipped to 120 countries, including 36 African countries.

However, he insisted that improved market access must be matched by increased domestic production, identifying the Nigerian Industrial Policy as a central instrument for driving value addition and expanding manufacturing.

He also identified AfCFTA's rules of origin as an important instrument for industrial development, explaining that preferential access to the continental market would depend on products meeting prescribed local content and value-addition requirements.

Enoh urged NEXIM and other financial institutions to prioritise factory financing, intra-African trade and product certification.

He argued that while conventional trade finance facilitated the movement of existing products, industrial financing was necessary to create additional production capacity.

"Trade finance moves what already exists. Industrial finance creates what does not yet exist," he said.

He further called for increased financing of intra-African trade and support for product certification, warning that rejected consignments remained a major non-tariff barrier to regional commerce.

He said Nigeria's participation in AfCFTA would ultimately be judged by the volume and quality of manufactured goods it could supply rather than its membership of the agreement.

Cardoso urges banks to mobilise private capital

In his remarks, however, Cardoso, said Nigeria's access to the AfCFTA market would yield limited economic benefits unless domestic businesses could compete on quality, pricing, financing, delivery and compliance with export standards.

Represented by CBN Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate, Mr. Lamido Abubakar Yuguda, he said the country's ability to translate the continental trade agreement into sustainable foreign exchange earnings and economic diversification depended on addressing structural constraints confronting exporters, particularly inadequate financing, weak domestic value addition, certification difficulties, logistics and inefficient cross-border payments.

According to him, the real test of export competitiveness was whether a Nigerian business could identify a buyer, produce to the required standards, finance an order, deliver on time, receive payment efficiently and secure subsequent orders.

He maintained that Nigeria must move beyond dependence on a narrow range of export commodities by expanding domestic processing and manufactured exports across agriculture, solid minerals, technology, services and the creative economy.

On financing, the CBN governor said businesses with confirmed export orders frequently struggled to secure working capital to purchase inputs, obtain certifications, expand production and finance shipments.

He therefore urged NEXIM to deploy its specialised financing, guarantees, insurance and risk-sharing instruments to make viable export transactions bankable and attract greater private sector participation.

He stressed that development finance institutions should mobilise commercial financing rather than displace commercial banks from the export financing market.

"The objective should not be for development finance institutions to replace commercial banks, but to crowd them in," he stated.

Cardoso also linked export competitiveness to macroeconomic stability, noting that the CBN's responsibilities around price stability, monetary stability and financial system stability remained fundamental to creating an environment in which businesses could plan production, price their products and execute international transactions.

On foreign exchange reforms, he said the apex bank's interventions were aimed at improving transparency, price discovery, liquidity and market efficiency to give businesses greater confidence in accessing the market.

However, he stressed that exporters must comply with documentation requirements and repatriate export proceeds within prescribed regulatory timelines.

He also advocated the digitisation of trade documentation and stronger integration with the National Single Window to simplify legitimate trade, improve transparency, reduce processing delays and lower transaction costs.

On regional payments, Cardoso said Nigeria's participation in cross-border payment arrangements, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), provided an important platform for improving the efficiency of intra-African trade settlements.

He said the CBN would continue collaborating with banks and other stakeholders to support safe, transparent and efficient settlement of legitimate cross-border transactions.

He further called for clearer institutional responsibilities among agencies involved in export development, noting that the CBN should focus on monetary and financial stability, NEXIM on specialised export financing and risk-sharing, commercial banks on scalable private financing, and trade and customs agencies on facilitating market access.

Cardoso urged stakeholders to measure the success of the forum by actual commercial transactions and partnerships rather than policy declarations, including whether export orders were financed, goods delivered, payments received and foreign buyers returned for subsequent transactions.

NEXIM disburses N800 billion, supports 110,000 jobs

Meanwhile, Bello said NEXIM had disbursed more than N800 billion to over 1,300 exporters since its establishment in 1991, supporting approximately 110,000 industrial jobs.

He said the bank had also earmarked N42 billion for small businesses operating within the export value chain through its partnership with SMEDAN, with the intervention providing access to financing at single-digit interest rates.

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The initiative, he explained, was designed to scale small businesses and strengthen their capacity to supply markets across Africa.

Bello said the bank had continued to bridge financing gaps confronting exporters and support businesses to expand production, processing and access to international markets.

He lamented that despite Nigeria's abundant natural resources, the country continued to export cocoa while importing chocolate, produce cotton while importing textiles, and ship solid minerals abroad without adequate domestic processing.

He said the country's export strategy must prioritise transforming locally available raw materials into finished and semi-finished products capable of competing in regional and international markets.

He identified agro-processing opportunities in cocoa, sesame, cashew, cotton, ginger, shea and cassava, while highlighting food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, building materials and consumer goods as sectors with significant potential for expansion across Africa.

Bello also identified financial technology, banking, music and film as service industries in which Nigerian businesses already enjoyed considerable continental influence but required improved digital infrastructure, innovation and market access to deepen their export penetration.

He noted that Nigeria's non-oil exports reached a record $6.1 billion in 2025, while total formal trade with Africa, including oil, expanded by 21 per cent to $9.02 billion.

However, he estimated that a substantial proportion of Nigeria's trade with neighbouring African countries remained informal, suggesting that actual trade flows could be three to four times higher than officially recorded figures.

The NEXIM chief executive identified high energy costs, inadequate infrastructure, inefficient ports, limited access to affordable financing, quality compliance challenges and regulatory bottlenecks as major impediments to export competitiveness.

He disclosed that the bank had entered into strategic partnerships with the African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and other export credit agencies to mobilise additional financing for Nigerian businesses.

He also said NEXIM had signed the Nigeria-Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme with the African Development Bank to strengthen Nigerian exporters' participation in continental trade.

In addition, the bank was developing its Sea-Link project to improve inland waterways and coastal shipping networks, particularly for moving bulk cargo across West and Central Africa.

Bello said the bank was expanding access to specialised export financing, including dedicated facilities for women and young entrepreneurs, as well as a non-interest banking window being developed in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank.

He outlined five priority areas for strengthening Nigeria's export competitiveness: developing export-ready businesses capable of meeting international standards, promoting value addition, improving trade logistics and infrastructure, expanding access to finance and strengthening market intelligence.

He urged stronger collaboration among government agencies, private sector operators and development finance institutions, stressing that the investment required to transform Nigeria into a regional production hub could not be achieved through isolated interventions.

Bello maintained that Nigeria had the resources, entrepreneurial capacity and domestic market to emerge as one of Africa's leading export economies but must begin measuring economic progress by the industries it builds, value it adds, markets its businesses penetrate and jobs created rather than predominantly by oil production and revenue.