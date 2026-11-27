The Senate has raised concerns over inadequate supplies of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the domestic market, questioning the continued export of the product amid rising concerns over its affordability and availability to Nigerian households.

The Senate Committee on Gas Resources, chaired by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (Cross River North), raised the concerns yesterday during an investigative session with key stakeholders in the gas industry at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The committee examined the volume of LPG exported from Nigeria, the revenue accruing from such transactions and measures to ensure sufficient supplies for domestic consumption.

Jarigbe said the current situation was inconsistent with the federal government's objective of making cooking gas more affordable, insisting that the country must prioritise local consumption without undermining legitimate commercial arrangements.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He linked the committee's intervention to Presidential Executive Order 9, signed by President Bola Tinubu on February 13, 2026, which seeks to improve oil and gas revenue remittances to the Federation Account.

Although the order primarily addresses revenue remittances, the senator argued that the broader management of the country's gas resources must also take account of domestic supply requirements and the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

"LPG has to be supplied to the domestic market for the good of the common man as intended with Executive Order 9 issued by President Tinubu to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses on price of gas," he said.

Speaking with journalists after the engagement, Jarigbe said the committee was determined to establish the reasons behind the supply shortfall and identify practical measures to bring down cooking gas prices.

He said, "We are already working for Nigerians here, for our people, and that's why we want to get to the root of it.

"And we'll make sure that the price of gas goes down, because when there is adequate supply in response to demand, the price will naturally go down."

The senator disclosed that some industry operators had attributed the export of LPG to the composition of the product, particularly the ratio of propane to butane.

However, he questioned the justification, arguing that blending could alter the composition to make more of the product suitable for domestic consumption.

According to him, operators cited an 80:20 propane-to-butane ratio as the reason for exporting the product, whereas a reversal of the composition could make it more suitable for the Nigerian domestic market.

He said: "And they give an excuse that the ratio of propane to butane is 80-20, and that's what they export. But it's a matter of blending, so that it will be the reverse: the quantity of butane will be 80 per cent, while the quantity of propane will be 20 per cent for local consumption in Nigeria."

At the hearing, the Nigeria Customs Service presented figures showing that a total of 223.699 metric tonnes of LPG exports were recorded between 2024 and 2025.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Kemen Niagwan, told the committee that the agency recorded 190.8 metric tonnes of LPG exports in 2024, while 32.8 metric tonnes were exported in 2025.

She said: "The summary is that a total of 190.8 metric tonnes of LPG was exported in 2024. A total of 32.8 metric tonnes was exported in 2025, and the cumulative volume of LPG exports recorded for the two-year period stood at 223.699 metric tonnes."

Niagwan further disclosed that the Customs Service had no records of LPG exports at Escravos in 2026.

She explained that LPG exports required clearance certificates from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, alongside declarations by exporters through the Customs Service's automated system.

"For the 2026 export of LPG at Escravos, our system showed no records of export because, for you to make an export, there must be an export clearance certificate sent to us by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, which we send to the commands, and the exporter must make a declaration on our system, which is automated," she said.

She added: "When we profiled our system, we didn't have any exports in the whole of 2026. We only had for 2024 and 2025."

The Customs official also disclosed that approved export volumes stood at 400 metric tonnes for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and 386.4 metric tonnes for Chevron.

Providing further explanations on the export arrangements, a representative of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Enorense Amadasu, said the offshore facility at Escravos was originally designed to accommodate LPG evacuation for export.

He explained that the facility operated under a joint venture involving the federal government, represented by NNPC, and Chevron, with existing export arrangements between the partners.

Amadasu, however, said the commission had engaged the operator to explore the possibility of redirecting some of the product to the domestic market.

He disclosed that Chevron had, in 2024, issued a public request inviting Nigerian LPG off-takers to indicate interest in discussing arrangements for supplying the domestic market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Having said that, when we got this request, we decided to engage the operator to get more details, and that was when we were made to understand that Chevron had actually put out a public request sometime in 2024, to request for Nigeria LPG off-takers to come for them to discuss the possibility of working with some of them to see how they can work it to change some of this to the domestic market," he said.

Also speaking, Senator Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North-East), a member of the committee, said the engagement provided lawmakers with an opportunity to examine critical issues affecting the oil and gas industry, particularly transparency, regulatory oversight and accountability in the management of petroleum resources.

In a statement after the meeting, Bassey reaffirmed his commitment to supporting legislative interventions aimed at strengthening institutional accountability, improving transparency and protecting Nigeria's economic interests.

The committee is expected to resume its engagement with relevant industry stakeholders next Tuesday as it continues its investigation into LPG exports, domestic supply constraints and revenue remittances.

The exercise is expected to provide further clarity on the factors responsible for the supply gaps and identify measures to ensure that more of Nigeria's LPG resources are available to domestic consumers.