The federal government has urged the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) to intensify its campaign against quackery, unsafe construction practices and professional misconduct, warning that unregulated building activities pose risks to lives, investments and the integrity of Nigeria's built environment.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, also reaffirmed the government's commitment to partnering with architects to expand access to affordable housing, promote sustainable urban development and improve building standards across the country.

Darma made the call in a goodwill message delivered on his behalf by the Director of Human Resource Management in the ministry, Muhammadu Bello, at the opening of the 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference of the NIA in Katsina yesterday.

He said architects had a critical responsibility to ensure that buildings and public infrastructure met required professional and safety standards, particularly as Nigeria intensified efforts to address its housing deficit and regenerate urban centres.

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The minister stressed that architecture went beyond designing and constructing buildings to creating safe, healthy, functional and dignified environments for individuals and communities.

"Let me reaffirm the commitment of the federal government to strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Architects towards expanding access to decent and affordable housing, promoting sustainable urban development and improving the quality of Nigeria's built environment," he said.

He identified the NIA as a strategic professional partner of the ministry in housing delivery, urban development, enforcement of building standards, as well as the planning and maintenance of public buildings and estates.

According to him, quality architectural designs, professional integrity and strict compliance with the National Building Code are essential to achieving safe, sustainable and functional human settlements.

Darma urged the institute to sustain efforts to promote climate-responsive and resilient designs, encourage the use of appropriate local building materials and strengthen maintenance practices to ensure that infrastructure remained functional over time.

He also called for greater attention to mentoring young architects, particularly women, to promote inclusiveness, professional excellence and the growth of the profession.

The minister described the conference theme, "Architects as Agents of Social Transformation 2.0", as particularly relevant, noting that architecture played a fundamental role in determining how families lived, communities interacted and cities developed.

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Earlier, the Chairman of the NIA National Organising Committee and First Vice-President of the institute, Chioma Wogu-Ogbonna, urged architects to embrace their responsibility as agents of social transformation, describing the profession as an important instrument for nation-building and community development.

She said architecture extended beyond the design of buildings to shaping communities, promoting human dignity, protecting cultural heritage and creating inclusive societies.

Wogu-Ogbonna disclosed that the four-day conference, holding from November 25 to 28, would examine six thematic areas, including architecture and tourism, national security, governance and public policy, digital transformation, social inclusion, housing and urban regeneration.

She said the discussions were designed to examine how architects could deploy their professional expertise and innovative ideas to address Nigeria's development challenges.

The NIA official urged participants to engage actively in the technical sessions, exchange ideas, strengthen professional relationships and explore opportunities for collaboration.

She expressed appreciation to the Katsina State Government, the institute's leadership, sponsors, partners and delegates for their contributions to the conference, expressing hope that its deliberations would strengthen professional practice and reposition architects as drivers of sustainable national development.