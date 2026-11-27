Travel and aviation experts are of the view that if Nigeria introduces free visa policy for African countries and generally liberalises its visa process, it could earn additional $5 billion (N6. 8 trillion) annually from tourism and foreign investment.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) projected that travel and tourism could contribute N11.2 trillion (about $7.5 billion) to Nigeria's gross domestic products (GDP) in 2025, up from N10.9 trillion in 2024.

Industry reports cited that the sector could generate around $14 billion overall, with long-term projections reaching $8.2 billion in direct revenue by 2032 or higher targets by 2030. But aviation experts insist that with liberalised visa policy and free visa for African countries, Nigeria could earn additional $5 billion.

In January 2025, Kenya Introduced free visa for African countries and its earnings from tourism skyrocketed.

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In 2025, Kenya earned KSh 501.34 billion inbound tourism (roughly $3.3 billion-$3.9 billion) and reached KSh 564 billion in 2025/26 financial year. Its liberalisation of visa policy started in January 2024. There is significant improvement when compared to what the country earned from tourism in 2023, which was KSh 354.5 billion ($2.7 billion.

This positive change has happened to all the countries that have liberalised their visa process in Africa.

Considering all the tourism potential in Nigeria, the entertainment industry, the experts believe that Nigeria is shortchanging itself by its conservative visa policies.

Currently, Nigeria is widely ranked as having one of the most restrictive visa regimes for foreigners, though recent digital reforms are aiming to ease entry. While travellers and businesses have long criticised the process as expensive and bureaucratic, the government has actively overhauled its immigration framework to balance strict border security with faster processing.

Currently, single-entry tourist and business visas can cost upwards of $300 depending on nationality, often involving multiple separate service charges and biometric fees.

Even for short visits, applicants frequently face strict requirements, including formal invitation letters, host sponsorship, proof of funds, and confirmed itineraries.

Observers indicate that Nigeria's visa policies heavily mirror how other nations treat Nigerian citizens, resulting in tougher scrutiny and higher fees for nationals from countries with strict rules against Nigerians.

It was learnt that applicants face long travel distances and limited appointment slots just to submit biometrics in countries without a nearby Nigerian mission.

However, following a major enforcement drive, non-ECOWAS nationals who overstay face a $15 daily surcharge alongside multi-year or permanent re-entry bans.

According to reports, to counter these hurdles and attract tourism and investment, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) rolled out major structural changes. These include NIS introduction of streamlined electronic visa system designed to issue approvals within 48 hours for eligible travelers who pass automated security checks, replacing the older, frequently criticized Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) model.

Multinational firms and investors have reported faster turnaround times when bringing in foreign technical specialists and engineers under the updated digital portals.

Citizens of fellow Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member nations are exempted from these visa barriers and continue to enjoy visa-free entry.

However, industry experts have looked at how Nigeria could boost tourism and attract foreign direct investment through the liberalisation of its visa process.

Travel expert and organizer of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, has encouraged Nigeria to further liberalise its visa policy. He noted that with the free visa policy to African countries, Kenya has attracted more tourists from Africa, including Nigerians.

"Nigerians spent more money on accommodation in Kenya in the last 12 months since Kenya lifted visa requirements for all Africans. The next were swiss tourists before US and UK tourists in Kenya.

"Data shows that we need more African tourists than US, UK and EU. So, we first lift visa for all Africans. Non-Africans can come later. Rwanda did the same and now Kenya. Zambia, Botswana, Ghana, Benin, Togo and Gambia are following the tried and tested path. Ghana gives 5th Freedom for Aviation growth and signs mutual reciprocity visa access with different countries for tourism and trade. I support free Visa for all Africans and mutual visa access for non-African countries," he said.

Reports showed that intra-African tourism is increasingly rewarding for cultural discovery, regional business, and emerging local experiences, though high travel costs and visa friction still make it more expensive and complex than some long-haul trips.

Such barriers will be removed with a visa free policy for African countries. It has been confirmed that tourism across Africa has expanded rapidly--outpacing global averages in 2025 and early 2026--with new air routes and airport investments improving regional access.

Also, traveling across African regions offers distinct cuisines, arts, heritage, and local brands, alongside growing business and trade links and more African countries now offer electronic visas (31 countries as of recent AfDB/AU reporting), and hubs like Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, and Kenya continue to draw strong regional interest.

Industry expert and the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Omni-Blu Aviation Limited, Akin Olateru, said Nigeria was more interested in the money generated by government agencies instead of the overall boost of the nation's economy through visa liberalisation in terms of tourism, investment and others.

Olateru said: "To be honest, I think we are missing the bigger picture. For Customs, Immigration and several other government agencies, the emphasis appears to be overwhelmingly on revenue generation, often at the expense of economic growth, trade facilitation and the ease of doing business.

"In my view, Nigeria should seriously consider a visa-free regime for citizens of countries such as the UK, USA and European nations. We need to attract more tourists, investors, businesspeople and international visitors, rather than create unnecessary barriers to entry.

"Take the Nigeria Customs Service, for example. It is easy to obtain figures showing how much the Customs Area Controller at Apapa Port has generated in revenue over a quarter or a year. But where is the corresponding data showing how much business has been lost, how many companies have suffered, how much investment has been discouraged and how many jobs have been destroyed as a consequence of policies and administrative bottlenecks?"

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He wondered how Nigeria allowed electricity equipment to remain trapped in the nation's ports for decades while the country continues to struggle with inadequate electricity supply.

"One of the primary responsibilities of Customs is to facilitate legitimate trade, not frustrate or destroy businesses in the pursuit of revenue targets. Revenue generation is important, but it should never become an end in itself. Government agencies must be measured not only by how much money they collect for the government but also by how much they contribute to economic growth, investment, employment creation and national development.

"We can extend this conversation to several other government agencies. The fundamental question is whether our institutions exist primarily to generate revenue or to create an enabling environment for the economy to thrive," he said.

Olateru emphasised that Nigeria needed a fundamental shift from a revenue-driven public service mentality to one that prioritises economic development, efficiency, accountability and service delivery.

It has been established that strict visa restrictions among African countries significantly slow down the continent's economic growth by blocking intra-regional trade, stifling tourism, and preventing the free flow of skilled labour. While initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aim to create a single market, bureaucratic border policies keep African economies fragmented.

For Nigeria, with 1,091 tourist sites, burgeoning entertainment and hospitality industry, it is high time the federal government opened its visa process to achieve a projected $5 billion additional revenue to the country's coffers.