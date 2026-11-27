While Julius Malema waits until 15 March 2027 to learn whether the appeal against his five-year prison sentence for discharging a firearm in public will succeed, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader has busied himself launching defamation cases against Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene and Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, for remarks the politicians made while campaigning.

Kenny Kunene's claims that Julius Malema "worked" for tobacco boss Adriano Mazzotti, and that he scored his "cocaine from Nigerians", made during a PA rally back in the 2024 general elections, will now be tested in open court, Judge Elmien du Plessis has ruled.

Malema sued Kunene in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 24 November 2026, for defamation over these remarks. Kunene has defended himself, arguing that his assessment of Malema's associates and alleged drug habit needed to be "understood in the setting of political debate and against the background of earlier reporting about Mr Malema".

Metaphors abound

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Perhaps a bit like Malema's defence that the song, Kill the Boer, is just a political metaphor? Or that time the Economic Freedom Fighters' CIC told the court that the weapon he used in July 2018 to fire into the air was actually a toy, and thought the court would buy it.

Malema has since been handed a five-year jail sentence in total. This was for the unlawful possession of a firearm; two years for the unlawful possession of ammunition; on counts three (discharging the firearm), four (failure to take reasonable precautions) and five (reckless endangerment),...