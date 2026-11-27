THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has criticised Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for relying on positive economic projections while overlooking the impact of government policies on ordinary Zimbabweans.

Presenting its Post-2027 National Budget Analysis Paper this week, the labour federation said the 2027 Budget Statement painted a positive picture of economic performance, reporting cumulative post-Covid-19 growth of 33.6% through 2025, compared with 17.3% for SADC and 22.6% for Sub-Saharan Africa.

However, the ZCTU argued that these figures did not reflect the economic realities facing ordinary households, particularly in terms of employment, incomes and living standards.

"The ZCTU considers the Government's economic narrative overly optimistic and selective. In its view, headline growth and stability indicators do not reveal how economic gains are distributed or whether they translate into secure jobs, improved incomes and better living conditions," the labour federation said.

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The ZCTU said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) alone was a limited measure of development, as the economy could expand while wealth became more concentrated and ordinary households experienced little improvement.

It pointed to Zimbabwe's Gini coefficient, which rose from 42 in 2011 to 50.3 in 2023, arguing that the country remained among the most unequal in the world despite the positive economic narrative presented by Ncube.

The labour federation also noted that GDP did not adequately capture unpaid care and household work, much of the informal economy, or the depletion of natural resources and environmental damage.

The analysis paper highlighted different forms of economic growth that may fail to reduce poverty, including jobless growth, which creates few employment opportunities; ruthless growth, which worsens inequality; voiceless growth, which lacks participation and empowerment; rootless growth, which weakens cultural identity; and futureless growth, which depletes resources needed by future generations.

Citing national and World Bank assessments, the ZCTU said poverty remained high despite periods of economic growth.

It called for GDP to be assessed alongside indicators such as poverty levels, household income distribution, employment and underemployment, health, education and environmental sustainability.

"The preferred approach is human-centred and rights-based: economic policy should advance the rights to decent work, an adequate standard of living, housing, education, health and social security. Growth should be treated as a means to human development, not as an end in itself," the analysis added.

The analysis further highlighted the pressure debt servicing places on public spending.

It cited World Bank estimates showing that debt servicing cost US$524 million in the first half of 2025, equivalent to 14% of expenditure and net lending.

This was higher than spending on primary and secondary education, which accounted for 13%, agriculture at 10% and health at 7%.

The ZCTU also argued that the 2027 Budget allocations fell short of key continental commitments, with health receiving 8.9% of the budget against the 15% Abuja target, education allocated 15.5% against the 20% Dakar benchmark, and agriculture receiving 7.1% against the 10% Maputo target.

Allocations to social protection, water and sanitation were also described as inadequate against the benchmarks cited.

The labour federation called for a broader macroeconomic policy approach that balances price and financial stability with the creation of decent employment.

"As labour we propose a dual mandate for macroeconomic policy: maintain price and financial stability while also promoting full and decent employment," the paper said.

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It pointed to counter-cyclical fiscal policy, employment-intensive public investment, public works, social protection, unemployment support, skills development and targeted assistance for small and young businesses as measures that could promote inclusive growth.

The ZCTU further raised concern that the 2027 Budget did not adequately reflect the National Employment Policy (2026-2030) and the National Formalisation Strategy, both adopted by Cabinet in April 2026.

It said this was particularly concerning given that 76% of economic activity and 76.1% of businesses operated informally.

"Labour supports Pro-Employment Budgeting (PEB), under which every ministry and public institution incorporates employment objectives into budget design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation. Budgets should include measurable job outcomes, with stronger coordination between Finance and Labour ministries and clear links between national employment policy and spending decisions," the paper reads.