Financially beleaguered carrier Air Zimbabwe has entered into a wet lease agreement with Portuguese airline EuroAtlantic Airways for its Harare-London route, cutting ties with Plus Ultra.

Spanish Plus Ultra is mired in financial woes that have resulted in it grounding its aircraft, throwing the resuscitated Air Zimbabwe's Harare-London route into a tailspin.

Air Zimbabwe had signed a wet lease agreement with the Spanish airline, which provided an Airbus and crew for the Harare and Gatwick route, which began in June this year.

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The pre-insolvency arrangement of Plus Ultra, which is embroiled in debts and losses, threw a spanner in the works of Air Zimbabwe, forcing cancellation and rescheduling of flights this week.

"Air Zimbabwe is pleased to announce the engagement of Portugal-based EuroAtlantic Airways as its new wet-lease partner, marking an important step in strengthening operational resilience and ensuring continuity of the airline's London-Harare service.

"The new partnership follows an unexpected operational disruption affecting the airline's previous wet-lease arrangement with Plus Ultra earlier this week, which necessitated alternative operational arrangements for the London - Harare route," read a statement from Air Zimbabwe.

Air Zimbabwe has since rescheduled the affected Monday flight to Thursday.

Without disclosing the duration of the deal with EuroAtlantic, Air Zimbabwe said the Portuguese airline will provide an Airbus and the crew while also maintaining the aircraft.

"Under the new partnership, EuroAtlantic Airways will provide an Airbus A330-300 aircraft together with crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) to operate the London-Harare route.

"This arrangement reinforces Air Zimbabwe's operational capacity and provides a stable platform for the continued delivery of its international services," read the statement further.