The South African Border Management Authority (BMA) is preparing to intensify border security during the 2026/2027 festive season, including deploying drones at vulnerable crossing points to curb illegal activity.

BMA assistant commissioner Balene Mkhabela outlined the authority's festive season plans when it briefed the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday, November 17. The operational plan will run from December 10, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

Traveller movements decline

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Mkhabela said movement control figures for the 2026/2027 financial year declined from 9.5 million travellers in the first quarter to just over 9.1 million in the second quarter, representing a drop of 331,038 travellers, or 3.5%.

Foreign nationals accounted for about three-quarters of all traveller movements, making them the biggest contributor to traffic volumes at ports of entry.

She said regional movements over the six months were largely driven by travellers from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, eSwatini and Botswana.

Border crossings face heightened risks

The BMA identified Beitbridge and Lebombo among its priority ports of entry, with both appearing on all three priority lists.

Threats expected to require attention during the festive season include illegal migration and clandestine border crossings, human trafficking, unaccompanied minors, document fraud, illegal stamping and self-repatriation.

Mkhabela also raised concerns about roads and infrastructure leading to border posts, saying transport conflicts, outages, flooding and damaged fencing could divert traffic and place additional pressure on already strained ports of entry.

The authority's five-pillar operational support plan includes intelligence, threat and risk assessments, proactive and reactive interventions, combating illicit activity and communication.

The BMA is also targeting crimes involving stolen vehicles, narcotics, tobacco, liquor, counterfeit goods, money laundering and illicit financial flows.

The authority is looking to expand its use of surveillance technology, including drones and unmanned aerial systems, while equipping officers with body-worn cameras, push-to-talk radios and mobile reaction units stationed at or near ports of entry.

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Mkhabela said drones deployed during the 2025 festive season and Easter period helped apprehend illegal migrants and improved surveillance along vulnerable borderlines by providing real-time information that enabled faster responses.