SPORT, Recreation, Arts and Culture Parliamentary Committee chairperson Farai Jere has called for the revival of the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex, saying the government's sports funding priorities will remain incomplete until swimming facilities are restored in the town.

Jere said reviving the complex would promote inclusivity, boost sports tourism and create economic opportunities for residents, while giving Zimbabwean swimmers access to facilities at home.

Speaking to the media at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden on Wednesday, Jere said the committee was pleased with the Ministry of Sport's revised budget priorities but insisted that more needed to be done to support swimming.

Jere said the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex had previously served the whole country and could once again become a key national facility.

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He said Zimbabwean swimmers were currently travelling outside the country, with some going to Malawi to meet qualifying times because of the limited facilities available locally.

"Why not bring it back so that our swimmers can go to this?" he asked.

Jere said restoring the complex would not only benefit athletes but also boost economic activity in Chitungwiza.

He said national swimming competitions would bring people into the town throughout the year, benefiting vendors and other businesses while creating opportunities for residents.

Jere pointed to the resumption of football activities at the National Sports Stadium following assurances from the Permanent Secretary, saying swimming facilities deserved similar attention.

"Let us uplift Chitungwiza. Let us not leave the swimmers behind.

"I do not want the people of Chitungwiza to ask me, what did you do when you were chairman of the Sports Committee? We have to push for it to happen," he said.

Meanwhile, Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Nicholas Moyo told the committee that the ministry had bid for ZiG$2.5 billion but received an allocation of ZiG$1.3 billion, leaving a shortfall of ZiG$1.2 billion, a funding gap he says would affect the ministry's ability to deliver.