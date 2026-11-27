Zimbabwe is banking on a $1.3 billion cargo infrastructure project at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to expand air freight capacity, improve export logistics and strengthen its position in regional trade, with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of next year, officials have said.

Transvaal Africa chief executive Patson Moyo told journalists at a recent press briefing that the project, being undertaken through a public-private partnership with Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), would include a dedicated cargo runway and 142 specialised warehouses as the country seeks to build capacity for freight handling and logistics.

"The Cargo Village will come with a second runway which will mainly focus on cargo movement, and will have 142 specialised warehouses as well as other amenities like an airport hotel, shopping mall, fuel aviation system and a whole lot more," Moyo said.

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The development, known as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Cargo Village (RGMIACV), is being implemented through a special purpose vehicle established by ACZ and Transvaal Africa, with the investment expected to be phased from 2027.

The project has been allocated about 1,000 hectares at the airport and is expected to incorporate warehousing, cold-chain infrastructure, aviation services and commercial facilities.

The proposed expansion comes as exporters face the need for efficient logistics systems to move goods into international markets, particularly perishable commodities that depend on specialised storage, timely handling and reliable air freight connections.

A dedicated cargo runway and expanded warehousing could improve operational capacity at the airport, although the project's commercial viability will depend on attracting freight volumes, airlines, logistics operators and exporters, as well as its ability to deliver competitive handling costs.

Moyo said the partners had secured regulatory approvals and were preparing to begin construction.

"We are glad that we have gone through all the regulatory approvals along with the ACZ, and now with the granting of the National Project Status, we will have our groundbreaking in the first quarter," he said.

ACZ chief executive Tawanda Gusha said the partnership was expected to contribute to trade expansion and the development of aviation-related services.

"This development will see the unlocking of new opportunities in Zimbabwe and the realisation of an upper middle-income economy through cargo handling, upgraded aviation services, regional trade and warehousing," Gusha said.

The project has been granted National Project Status, a government designation reserved for investments considered strategically important to economic growth and development.