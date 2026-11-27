Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi , returned home on Thursday after a visit to the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, the Somaliland presidency said.

The presidency described the visit as a success and said relations with the UAE had grown stronger in recent years. It said cooperation now spans trade, investment, security, infrastructure and social development. The statement gave no details of Irro's meetings or any agreements reached during the trip.

The visit came amid a diplomatic dispute between Abu Dhabi and Mogadishu. Somalia's government on Nov. 19 ordered the UAE ambassador to leave within 72 hours and recalled its own envoy for consultations. Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had accused the UAE of undermining the country's unity. Protesters gathered in Mogadishu that day in support of the expulsion order.

The UAE Foreign Ministry accused Somalia's government of escalating tensions and taking a hostile stance towards Abu Dhabi. It said the UAE had closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn its diplomatic staff in January, and reaffirmed its commitment to longstanding ties with the Somali people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi backed the UAE, condemning what he called "irresponsible statements" and "misleading media campaigns" by Somalia federal officials. He said the allegations sought to undermine the UAE's efforts to promote regional and international dialogue.

Somaliland's government separately rejected Mogadishu's claim of authority over its dealings abroad. "Somaliland exercises exclusive authority over its territory and foreign relations," it said in a Nov. 19 statement, adding that its diplomatic and economic partnerships required no approval from Somalia.

Somaliland and the UAE share an interest in expanding trade and investment, strengthening security cooperation and supporting stability across the Gulf of Aden. Irro's visit builds on years of cooperation and gives Hargeisa and Abu Dhabi a basis for broadening that partnership.