Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government and Kuwait have agreed to strengthen their diplomatic and economic relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The agreement was reached during a virtual Political Consultations Meeting held on November 26, 2026, in Mtumba, Dodoma. The Tanzanian delegation was led by the Director of the Middle East Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Abdallah Kilima.

The discussions focused on key priority areas, including trade, investment, energy, education and health, with the aim of broadening cooperation and enhancing mutual benefits for the two countries.

Both sides also agreed to maintain close consultations and ensure the implementation of resolutions reached during the meeting, in a move aimed at further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Tanzania and Kuwait.