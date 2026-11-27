Thirteen suspects arrested for allegedly impersonating National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) operatives to extort money from miners have been remanded into custody.

The suspects, who were arraigned before court on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, include six arrested in the Eastern Region and seven in the Western Region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, NAIMOS condemned the use of its identity for criminal activities and warned that anyone found guilty of impersonation and extortion would face the full consequences of the law.

The Secretariat urged the public to report anyone demanding money under the guise of NAIMOS operations to the appropriate authorities.

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By: Jacob Aggrey