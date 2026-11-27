In Karamoja, the northeastern region of Uganda, access to health services is shaped not only by distance, but by movement and livelihood. Families move with their livestock. Children move with their caregivers. During certain seasons, pastoralist communities may temporarily settle in kraals (herding camp where livestock are kept for safety) and grazing areas far from their permanent homes and even farther from the nearest health facility.

With activities like farming taking priority, caregivers often may not have the economic freedom to bring their children to health facilities to receive essential services. That means that traditional health systems may miss families as they move from place to place.

"Some of these children are difficult to reach, but malaria reaches them easily," says Moru John Bosco, an Enrolled Nurse. "That is why we must reach them first."

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The goal is to bring healthcare closer to communities. The principle is simple: integration should make it easier for caregivers to access multiple services, while ensuring that the health system takes on the additional coordination required rather than passing the burden on to families. Instead of relying on caregivers to follow through on referrals and make the journey to health facilities, health workers can use information collected during activities like seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) delivery to identify children requiring vaccination and other services, and bring these directly to families. The result? Improved efficiency, optimised use of limited resources and reduced missed opportunities.

Bridging a health access gap in Uganda

In 2025, Uganda's Ministry of Health introduced the integrated community outreach approach in Karamoja. Under this approach, health facilities in nine districts conduct monthly or quarterly outreach activities offering a range of health services, based on local health data and identified community needs. Services include routine immunisation, SMC, malaria test and treatment, antenatal care, HIV treatment, tuberculosis and nutrition services.

In Uganda, SMC and routine immunisation follow distinct health service delivery channels. Led by the National Malaria Elimination Division (NMED), and supported by Malaria Consortium, SMC targets children 3-59 months and is delivered door-to-door by trained village health teams (VHTs), under the supervision of health workers who report to district health management teams. In contrast, routine immunisation, including malaria vaccination, is delivered through the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation in collaboration with the NMED, targeting children 0-18 months old.

Through the integrated outreach model, health workers and VHTs in Nabilatuk district deliver malaria protection to where children are found during the grazing season. Qualified health workers administer vaccines at designated health facilities and through scheduled outreach services in underserved and mobile communities, including in temporary settlements, kraals, and grazing and farming areas in the district.

What integration looks like in practice

Integration does not necessarily mean that SMC and malaria vaccination are delivered by the same person, at the same location or during the same household interaction. In Nabilatuk, the VHTs gathered routine immunisation data -- including malaria vaccination -- of eligible children during SMC delivery. Qualified health workers from Lorengedwat Health Centre III used these data to identify and map the pastoralist communities unlikely to be reached through facility-based services, and scheduled an outreach visit to those locations. The VHTs then mobilised the families of under-vaccinated children ahead of the outreach visit. The Lorengedwat outreach team travelled to the grazing areas where the families had temporarily settled and provided malaria vaccination to 14 children, alongside SMC and other health services according to need. The initiative was coordinated and supervised by the Nabilatuk District Health team and Malaria Consortium staff.

On this occasion, the outreach team walked more than six kilometres across difficult terrain and flooded rivers to reach children in remote grazing areas. They transported malaria vaccines and other types of vaccines in dedicated cold-chain carriers to maintain quality, and carried SMC medicines separately with other supplies, including registers and reporting tools to support proper screening, documentation, follow-up and evaluation.

For Moru Christine, an Enrolled Midwife, the long walk was part of what it takes to make services real for families. "When a mother tells you she thought nobody would come because of the distance, you realise why every step matters."

Additional implementation support was provided through Malaria Consortium's SEND Malaria project during SMC delivery. We coordinated delivery and monitored implementation to ensure that outreach activities took place on time, met the required quality standards and achieved planned targets.

A platform to maximise reach and impact

This is how SMC fits within the broader integrated outreach model. It's not planned as a standalone campaign activity, but as a key delivery platform for broader child health interventions. Each contact with a child is an opportunity to address multiple needs, not just one.

The value of bringing services together is significant. "If a child can receive malaria prevention medicine and the malaria vaccine through the same outreach effort, we save families time and improve their protection," says Kamulu Lazarus, a health inspector and SMC supervisor.

In Nabilatuk, the integrated approach has already demonstrated encouraging results, and success is also being seen beyond the district. More than 3,100 children have received a variety of health services through integrated community outreaches across multiple health facilities in other districts in Karamoja, according to Malaria Consortium Uganda programme activity data from the integrated SMC and malaria vaccine outreach activities report in 2026. These results suggest that bringing multiple services closer to communities can improve both access and health outcomes.

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For David Salandini, SMC Project Manager at Malaria Consortium Uganda, this integrated outreach demonstrated how important it is to give frontline teams practical support when delivering services in hard-to-reach communities or areas. "Government policy gives us the framework. Our work at the frontline is to translate that policy into practice by protecting children, even when the last mile is six kilometres away on foot," he says.

This journey illustrates that integrated community outreach is not simply about delivering many services at once, but about designing service delivery around people's lives. In Nabilatuk, that means following the movement of pastoralist families, reaching children in grazing areas to ensure that every contact with a child becomes an opportunity for broader protection.

"The children waiting at the end of this road will never know how far this team walked to reach them. But they will benefit from it for years." says Naggujja Olive, an Enrolled Nurse.