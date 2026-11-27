Kampala, Uganda — At least 1,500 Ugandans are estimated to remain trapped in human trafficking networks or stranded across Southeast Asia after being lured abroad by fraudulent job and scholarship offers, despite government efforts that have facilitated the return of more than 2,030 citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Ugandans continue to face forced labour, unlawful confinement, physical abuse and exploitation in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, where organised trafficking syndicates recruit victims through deceptive online advertisements. Presenting a ministerial statement to Parliament on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs) Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo said diplomatic missions were struggling to trace victims, negotiate their release and facilitate their safe return because of limited resources and the complex operations of trafficking networks.

"Behind these figures are Ugandan sons and daughters who left home in search of opportunity and, in some cases, found themselves trapped in circumstances they could never have anticipated. Some have been rescued and brought home. Others remain stranded, detained or in captivity. Tragically, some have lost their lives," Kasolo told Parliament. The statement followed concerns raised by Soroti City Woman MP Joan Acom Alobo, Burahya County MP Joseph Mugenyi, Aruu County MP Christopher Komakech and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke about Ugandans detained abroad, including in Thailand and Mauritius, and the repatriation of deceased citizens.

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According to the Ministry, Uganda's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, which oversees several Southeast Asian countries, has established that trafficking syndicates increasingly target young Ugandans through social media advertisements promising lucrative employment and educational opportunities. Victims are promised well-paying jobs, scholarships and attractive working conditions but discover upon arrival that the offers are fraudulent. Some have their passports and phones confiscated, leaving them unable to contact relatives or seek assistance.

Others are forced to work long hours in compounds linked to organised online scam operations, where they face physical abuse, intimidation and confinement. The United States Department of State's 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report also identifies fraudulent job advertisements and social media recruitment as methods used by traffickers to lure educated Ugandans into online scam operations and other forms of forced labour abroad.

Cambodia and Myanmar account for most cases

Cambodia accounts for the largest number of reported Ugandan trafficking cases. The Ministry reported that 1,411 Ugandans have been repatriated from the country, while 21 others are awaiting assistance. However, partner organisations estimate that between 500 and 1,000 or more Ugandans could still be trapped or stranded there.

Some victims were reportedly abandoned following security raids and the closure of scam compounds, leaving them without passports, accommodation or money to settle immigration penalties. In Myanmar, the Ministry reported that 611 Ugandans have been repatriated, with another 20 expected to return through the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Between 200 and 500 others are estimated to remain trapped or stranded.

In a significant diplomatic intervention, negotiations involving Uganda's Ambassador Betty Bigombe, the British Embassy and a local non-governmental organisation, Eden, secured the release of 10 Ugandan trafficking victims from prisons in Myanmar. The IOM is facilitating their return to Uganda. The release was announced on November 25 following weeks of negotiations. Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare acknowledged the contribution of Bigombe, the British Embassy and Eden in securing the victims' freedom.

Ugandans die, others detained in Thailand

The Ministry also reported three confirmed deaths of Ugandan nationals in Thailand, including two men linked to trafficking networks and a woman. Authorities are pursuing police documentation and arrangements for the repatriation of the deceased. Other Ugandans remain detained at Chanthaburi prison, prompting legislators to call for consular assistance, legal representation and diplomatic intervention to secure their release where appropriate.

Eleven Ugandans have also been repatriated from Laos, while about 30 others are reportedly held in Malaysian correctional facilities over drug-related and other offences. The ministerial statement further addressed 11 Ugandans detained in Mauritius, comprising three men and eight women. According to the Ministry, nine are on remand while two have been convicted.

Among those on remand are Sharon Cindy Auma and S. U. Muyomba, who have petitioned the government to help reunite them with their young children held at a women's prison Mother and Child Care Unit. Two convicted Ugandans, D. Ssebuufu and H. Walukana, have requested transfer to Ugandan prisons under the bilateral prisoner-transfer arrangement and the Transfer of Prisoners Act, 2001.

Government admits weak enforcement against traffickers

Despite having laws criminalising human trafficking and forced labour, the government has acknowledged that enforcement against suspected recruitment networks remains inadequate. The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2009 criminalises trafficking for exploitation, including forced labour and slavery, while the Employment Act, 2006 provides protections against forced labour and regulates employment relationships.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development also regulates external labour migration through the licensing and oversight of recruitment agencies. However, Kasolo admitted that identifying suspected traffickers has not always translated into prosecutions or the disruption of their operations. "On several occasions, suspected traffickers and their agents have been identified and profiled. It remains a matter of concern that action against some of these networks appears to have been limited. Stronger prevention and enforcement could significantly reduce the number of Ugandans who fall victim to trafficking," he told MPs.

The admission raises questions about the effectiveness of domestic enforcement, particularly because many of the recruitment networks operate within Uganda before facilitating victims' departure. The syndicates exploit unemployment, limited economic opportunities and young people's aspirations for overseas employment and education.

Foreign Affairs seeks more funding

Beyond the difficulties of tracing and negotiating the release of victims, the Ministry says inadequate funding is undermining the work of Uganda's diplomatic missions. The High Commission in Kuala Lumpur reportedly lacks sufficient resources to conduct victim assessments, arrange temporary accommodation, issue emergency travel documents, provide welfare support and negotiate waivers for immigration penalties.

Such penalties often complicate repatriation, particularly for victims who overstay their visas after being abandoned by traffickers or escaping exploitative conditions. Kasolo appealed for supplementary budgetary allocations to strengthen consular interventions but cautioned that funding alone would not resolve the crisis. "Funding is essential, but it cannot, on its own, resolve this challenge," he said.

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He also urged the government to look beyond bringing victims home, warning that survivors often return with psychological trauma, physical injuries, debts, disrupted education and limited employment opportunities. "Successful repatriation must mean more than bringing a person home. It should restore dignity and safety and enable that person to rebuild a life with hope," Kasolo said.

He called for improved intelligence-sharing among the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, and Gender, Labour and Social Development. Local governments, religious institutions, civil society organisations and the media were also urged to intensify public awareness campaigns targeting young people considering overseas employment and scholarships.

Government wants prospective migrants to verify recruitment agencies, employment contracts, educational institutions and travel arrangements before accepting offers or travelling abroad. The Ministry also sees a greater role for the International Organization for Migration in supporting voluntary humanitarian returns, survivor reintegration and cross-border cooperation.

While the repatriation of more than 2,030 Ugandans represents a significant diplomatic effort, the estimated 1,500 still trapped or stranded highlights the scale of the crisis and the need for stronger domestic enforcement, better-funded diplomatic interventions and sustainable support for survivors.