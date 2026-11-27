Paul Mackenzie was found guilty in October of the murder of 190 children.

Nairobi — Controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie has been convicted on all five counts in the consolidated Shakahola terrorism case over teachings that encouraged followers to fast to death.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma found Mackenzie guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization, facilitating the commission of a terrorist act and possessing articles connected to terrorism offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The prosecution accused Mackenzie of promoting an extreme belief system that encouraged followers of Good News International Ministries to starve themselves to death in pursuit of religious, political and social change.

The court also convicted Mackenzie's wife Rhoda Mumbua, his second-in-command Smart Deri Mwakalama, Stephen Sanga Muye and Evans Kolombe Sirya alongside other co-accused on various counts.

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On the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Mackenzie and 24 others were convicted, while three were acquitted.

On radicalization through promoting an extreme belief system, Mackenzie, his wife and seven others were convicted, while 22 accused persons were acquitted.

The court further found Mackenzie and Mwakalama guilty of facilitating the commission of a terrorist act, while Mackenzie was separately convicted of possessing materials linked to terrorism. His wife was acquitted on the latter charge.

The prosecution presented 96 witnesses, including survivors, former followers, investigators, medical officers, pathologists and counter-violent extremism experts.

The evidence included digital recordings, social media content, medical and forensic reports, DNA analysis and other documentary exhibits.

The latest conviction comes barely a month after the High Court in Mombasa sentenced Mackenzie to 200 years in prison over the murder of 191 people in Shakahola Forest.

He was also convicted by the Tononoka Children's Court a day earlier on assault and five counts of cruelty to a child.