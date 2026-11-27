Paris — THE Minister for Finance, Khamis Mussa Omar, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to prioritising domestic revenue as the primary source of financing development projects and economic transformation.

Ambassador Omar made the remarks while presenting Tanzania's economic roadmap at the 25th International Economic Forum on Africa, jointly organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in Paris, France. He was among seven panellists officially invited to speak at the forum.

Responding to recognition from the organisers over Tanzania's significant progress in various economic and social sectors, Ambassador Omar said the achievements reflected the country's ambition to become economically self-reliant.

He said that in the 2026/27 financial year, Tanzania aims to finance 75 per cent of its budget through domestic resources, while the remaining 25 per cent will be covered through borrowing to bridge the budget deficit.

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"Key strategies to achieve this include protecting the tax base, reducing expenditure, controlling tax evasion and improving tax administration," Ambassador Omar said.

He noted that despite the progress made, Tanzania remained in an investment phase and required substantial resources to finance infrastructure development, including roads, railways, airports and energy projects, as well as human capital development.

Ambassador Omar emphasised the importance of structural transformation, particularly through industrialisation, including agro-processing industries and value addition in the mining sector, to help the country move away from traditional sources of revenue.

He also highlighted the need to create employment opportunities for the country's growing youth population.

Furthermore, Ambassador Omar stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with international institutions such as the OECD and private investors to facilitate access to affordable and predictable financing.