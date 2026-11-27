Ankara — TANZANIA has joined other nations in the 13th Meeting of UNESCO National Commissions that began today, November 26, 2026, in Ankara, Türkiye.

The meeting that climaxes on November 27, 2026, focuses on the role and contribution of the commissions in advancing UNESCO's mission and priorities in member states.

Tanzania is represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for UNESCO of the United Republic of Tanzania, Profesor Hamisi Masanja Malebo.

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The meeting has brought together representatives of UNESCO National Commissions from various parts of the world to discuss their responsibilities, exchange experiences and explore ways of strengthening coordination of UNESCO activities at national and international levels.

UNESCO National Commissions play an important role in linking the organisation's activities with the development priorities of member states through coordination and engagement with government institutions and various stakeholders.

Through these efforts, the commissions contribute to the implementation of UNESCO programmes in education, science, culture, communication and information.

For Tanzania, participation in the meeting provides an opportunity to learn from the experiences of other countries, strengthen institutional relations and acquire knowledge that could improve the coordination and implementation of UNESCO programmes in the country.

The meeting is being conducted in a hybrid format, allowing participants to attend in person in Ankara or participate virtually, thereby broadening the involvement of National Commissions from different parts of the world.

Tanzania's participation in the meeting is in line with the Sixth Phase Government's efforts, under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to strengthen diplomacy, expand international cooperation and enhance relations with the international community.

This approach is also aligned with Tanzania's Foreign Policy, which emphasises active participation in regional and international institutions to safeguard and advance the country's national interests.