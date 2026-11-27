Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has mourned Dickson Manyara, the longtime ODM chairman in Nyandarua County, describing him as a fearless political activist who remained committed to the party's cause.

Manyara, who also served as the founding chairperson of the Linda Mwananchi movement in Nyandarua, died after a short illness.

In his tribute, Sifuna recalled Manyara's dedication to political struggles, saying the sacrifices he made in pursuit of the cause, even when faced with personal risks, would remain legendary.

"Manyara was a one man army bwana, the fights he fought for the cause even in the face of serious personal risks are legendary. I will miss having him on our side on our new journey," the Nairobi Senator stated.

He also sent condolences to the family and friends of the deceased