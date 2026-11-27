Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on the Eritrean government to "stop arming" and supporting forces opposed to Ethiopia, warning that continued cooperation with what he described as Ethiopia's enemies would undermine prospects for peaceful relations between the two neighboring countries.

Addressing the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) during its fourth regular session of the first working year of the 7th Parliament, Abiy said Ethiopia wanted peaceful coexistence and shared development with Eritrea but expected Asmara to end its alleged support for armed groups operating against the Ethiopian government.

"What do we want from the Eritrean government? Two things. First, stop arming Ethiopia's enemies, being a supply line, and cooperating with Ethiopia's enemies. Second, let us work together for shared development in every sphere," Abiy said.

His remarks followed a question from MP Dagnew Lakew, who accused the Eritrean government of pursuing a longstanding destructive policy toward Ethiopia and supporting internal forces seeking to undermine the country's peace and stability.

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Dagnew asked how long the government would tolerate what he characterized as Eritrea's repeated hostile actions, urging Abiy to clarify the administration's response and its practical measures to protect Ethiopia's security.

Abiy said his government had repeatedly sought cooperation with Eritrea, including proposals to extend electricity supplies, construct roads and jointly develop port infrastructure. He claimed these initiatives had been rejected by the Eritrean government.

"We have made high efforts with the Eritrean government to develop together," he said, adding that Ethiopia had offered to extend electricity infrastructure at its own expense and supply power to Eritrea at domestic Ethiopian prices.

The prime minister also revisited Eritrea's involvement in the Tigray war, acknowledging what he described as "positive initial conduct" when Ethiopian troops retreated toward Eritrea following the attack on the Northern Command. He said Eritrean authorities had received the troops without disarming them, provided water and held them until they could reorganize.

However, he accused Eritrean forces of subsequently killing civilians and looting factories, schools and other property in Tigray as the war deepened.

"We thank them, yet do not harm our people; our people are ultimately our own people, and we do not want them harmed improperly," he said.

Abiy further alleged that Eritrean forces withdrew from Tigray following the Pretoria Agreement but that resources taken from the region were transported into Eritrea.

Red Sea ambitions and regional security

On securing access to the Red Sea, Abiy rejected claims that the country intended to invade Eritrea, insisting that Addis Abeba wanted to pursue its maritime interests through peaceful negotiations.

"Now they say, 'Ethiopia is going to invade Eritrea, Ethiopia will wage an invasion for the Red Sea' - we will not wage an invasion. Invasion is not needed; we want it peacefully and through dialogue," he said.

He nevertheless described Ethiopia's renewed attention to the Red Sea as a strategic awakening, arguing that previous Ethiopian political leaders had failed to adequately recognize the country's enduring maritime interests.

"One thing we must recognize is that there was drift; at some point in time, Ethiopia's political elite erred in its awareness regarding the Red Sea. Now we are in a strategic awakening," Abiy said.

He argued that Ethiopia's security and economic stability were inseparable from the stability of the wider Horn of Africa, given its population, geographical size and regional influence.

"Because we are a large tree, if we stand firm our shade reaches the neighborhood, yet if our trunk is harmed, everyone is harmed," he said.

Abiy also argued that the Red Sea's geopolitical significance could change in the coming years as emerging maritime routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route through the Arctic, reshape international trade. He cited Russian investment in icebreakers and the gradual opening of Arctic shipping routes as developments that could challenge the Red Sea's historical position as a major trade corridor connecting Asia and Europe.

He suggested that the region's current geopolitical tensions should be understood against these changing international trade and security dynamics.

The prime minister also defended Ethiopia's acquisition of advanced military capabilities, including Su-35 fighter aircraft, saying the country's military modernization was intended to deter aggression rather than threaten neighboring states.

"What we have armed ourselves with is to defend Ethiopia and the region from the volatile situation now visible. We have no desire to attack anyone," he said.

He added that the development of long-range strike capabilities had become increasingly important because such capabilities were no longer exclusive to states, with armed groups and terrorist organizations also able to launch attacks over considerable distances.

"No one - whether small or big - can cross into Ethiopia's border, invade Ethiopia, and return in honor," Abiy warned, invoking the historic Battle of Adwa as a symbol of Ethiopia's determination to defend its sovereignty.

Military modernization and regional role

Abiy said the government was pursuing a broader military modernization strategy built around technological advancement, domestic manufacturing, training and institutional self-reliance.

He said the Ministry of Defense had made progress in producing military uniforms, food supplies and ammunition domestically, contrasting this with the country's dependence on foreign suppliers during the first Tigray war.

He also claimed that Ethiopia had exported military products worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the previous year, including ammunition, drones and aircraft maintenance services.

The prime minister said the Ethiopian National Defense Force was being developed not only to defend the country's sovereignty but also to anticipate geopolitical threats, deter conflict and support regional stability.

He described Ethiopia as an established contributor to regional and international peacekeeping, citing its historical military deployments in Korea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Liberia, Sudan and Somalia.

"The institution is not being built for Ethiopia alone. Our region is fragile; for our region we are an older brother," he said.

His remarks come amid heightened regional sensitivities surrounding Ethiopia's pursuit of Red Sea access, its military modernization and increasingly strained relations with Eritrea.

Armed groups and Ethiopia's internal security

On domestic security, Abiy acknowledged continuing insecurity in parts of the country but argued that armed groups operating in Oromia, Amhara and Tigray were undermining civilian safety and regional stability.

He characterized these groups as an internal threat, using the analogy of an "autoimmune disease" to describe forces he accused of attacking their own communities and fighting among themselves while claiming to represent ethnic or political interests.

"One autoimmune disease is in Oromia," he said, alleging that armed groups were attacking civilians and disrupting daily life. He made similar accusations against armed groups operating in Amhara and Tigray, arguing that their activities were harming farmers, women, teachers and students.

Abiy also accused some armed groups of shifting from ethnic-based mobilization to religious narratives to sustain their influence, warning that attempts to exploit religious differences would not succeed.

He called on armed groups in the three regions to abandon violence and enter peaceful negotiations with the government.

"My advice and call is that it is better to enter peacefully and work peacefully," he said, citing previous government engagements with armed groups, including the Pretoria Agreement with the TPLF and the unconditional invitation extended to armed opposition groups following the 2018 political reform.

The prime minister said thousands of armed fighters were entering the government's fold across different regions, arguing that dialogue remained the preferred approach for resolving internal conflicts.

He also acknowledged that security forces alone could not guarantee safety throughout Ethiopia, calling for stronger cooperation between communities and security institutions, particularly through information sharing and local protection mechanisms.

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Responding to concerns over continued violence in Arsi and other parts of Oromia, Abiy said police officers and local militia members had been killed while attempting to protect civilians. He cited leadership changes, public consultations and efforts to strengthen local self-protection as part of the government's response.

He urged parliamentarians and political actors to condemn attacks against civilians regardless of who perpetrated them, arguing that politicizing security incidents weakened collective efforts to address the violence.

Tigray and the path to political normalization

On Tigray, Abiy said the government's priority was to consolidate peace, restore basic services and facilitate the region's return to normal political and administrative life.

He listed the restoration of air transport, telephone services, banking and fuel supplies, the resumption of government services and preparations for elections as key priorities.

He said the government intended to ensure that Tigray's residents could elect their own representatives and administer the region through a peaceful political process.

"Our primary task is to establish complete peace in Tigray, restore basic services ... hold a swift election so that the right of the Tigray people, who fought for long years to administer themselves, is respected," he said.

Abiy also criticized what he described as continued resistance by some Tigrayan political leaders to the post-war political process, accusing them prolonging confrontation at the expense of the population. He said some leaders had treated continued militancy and confrontation as a form of heroism while sacrificing Tigrayan youth to maintain their political relevance. "People emerged there who thought constant militancy, constant confrontation, and constant signs of contradiction were heroism, sacrificing Tigray's youth to a high degree to prolong their own relevance," he said. He urged Tigrayan political elites to abandon what he characterized as the old confrontational approach, support peaceful elections and allow the region's residents to choose their own leadership.