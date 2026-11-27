Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has launched a formal exchange offer to restructure its defaulted $1 billion sovereign Eurobond, targeting settlement on December 18, 2026, in a move that could end nearly three years of default and pave the way for a return to international capital markets.

The Ministry of Finance invited eligible holders of its 6.625% notes originally due December 2024 to exchange their holdings for $880 million in new amortizing bonds maturing July 15, 2029, according to an announcement issued on November 25. Bondholders have until December 11 to submit valid instructions, while the transaction is expected to settle on December 18, subject to creditor approval and other conditions.

The proposed exchange entails a 12% reduction in principal and introduces a 6.15% annual coupon on the replacement bonds. It also provides for cash payments covering $99.375 million in unpaid interest from the December 2023, June 2024 and December 2024 coupon periods, before deductions for restructuring-related expenses.

After the estimated deduction of committee expenses, bondholders are expected to receive net arrears payments of approximately $89.77 per $1,000 in original principal. Eligible holders who submit valid instructions by the deadline are also entitled to a 0.5% consent fee, equivalent to $5 per $1,000, subject to the offer's conditions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The restructuring also includes detachable new-money warrants, giving participating eligible holders the right to subscribe to a future Ethiopian international bond of up to $1 billion on pre-agreed commercial terms. The warrants carry a notional value of $1,000 for every $1,000 in original notes exchanged. Ethiopia may opt to settle the warrants in cash instead, subject to a cap of $90 million. The OCC has reserved the right to reassess comparability of treatment when the warrants are exercised.

The exchange offer is accompanied by a separate consent solicitation seeking approval from holders of at least 75% of the outstanding principal to authorize a mandatory exchange of notes not voluntarily tendered. If the threshold is met, the resolution implemented and settlement conditions satisfied or waived where permitted, the exchange would become binding on all holders, including those who do not participate voluntarily. Nonparticipating eligible holders would be required to meet subsequent eligibility-certification requirements to receive replacement securities.

Protracted restructuring process

Ethiopia issued its first and only international sovereign Eurobond in 2014, raising $1 billion through notes carrying a 6.625% interest rate. The government defaulted in December 2023 after missing a roughly $33 million coupon payment, amid mounting fiscal pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigray war and foreign-currency shortages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The default followed Ethiopia's request for debt relief under the G20 Common Framework in early 2021, setting off protracted negotiations with official and private creditors over the terms and distribution of debt relief. The bond's principal subsequently matured in December 2024, further complicating the restructuring process.

Negotiations repeatedly stalled. An earlier agreement in principle reached in January 2026 failed to secure the Official Creditor Committee's approval over concerns about comparability of treatment between private and official creditors. Talks subsequently collapsed again in May after bondholders rejected a revised government proposal, with some investors threatening legal action.

A revised preliminary agreement announced on June 29, 2026, revived the process, introducing the $880 million replacement bond, cash settlement of arrears, a consent fee and new-money warrants. The agreement received subsequent clearance from official creditors, paving the way for the formal exchange offer launched this week.