Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has warned lawyer Ndegwa Marclus Njiru that he risks arrest warrants if he fails to honour summons over remarks he allegedly made against President William Ruto.

In a notice dated November 26, the commission directed Njiru to appear before it on December 3 at 11am at its offices in Britam Tower, Nairobi.

"TAKE NOTICE that failure to appear in person at the aforementioned place, date, and time, will lead to warrants of arrest being issued for your arrest and production before the Commission and/or the institution of criminal and/or contempt proceedings against you," the penal notice read.

The summons relate to statements allegedly made during a public rally in Wamunyu, Mwala Constituency, on November 22, in which Njiru accused President Ruto of corruption, killing young Kenyans and selling Safaricom.

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The NCIC says the remarks are under investigation over possible violations of the National Cohesion and Integration Act and the Penal Code.

It warned that failure to appear in person could result in warrants of arrest being issued for his arrest and production before the commission, or the institution of criminal and contempt proceedings.

"At the hearing, you will be afforded an opportunity to respond to the Summons, adduce evidence and make any representations you wish the Commission to consider. The hearing may also include conciliation where appropriate."

"The hearing shall constitute your opportunity to be heard before the Commission makes its determination on the material before it," read the summons in part.