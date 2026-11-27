press release

The DA condemns the formation of an ANC and ActionSA's coalition of chaos in the City of Tshwane today. Our nation's capital deserves better than this. As do the cities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

This coalition does not respect the will of the voters for fundamental change in Tshwane. They voted for stable, clean government and improved service delivery.

Instead, residents will now have a government that will guarantee the same or worse instability, corruption, poor service delivery, and accelerating decline.

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After weeks of negotiations, and despite putting forward reasonable proposals to both the ANC and ActionSA these two parties deliberately chose their own narrow interests and hunger for power over your interests.

Our proposals were founded on five basic principles of good government, and these will remain the basis on which we continue to fight for a better Tshwane for all residents:

- Eradicating corruption.

- Managing public finances responsibly.

- Making appointments on merit.

- Enforcing accountability for service delivery.

- Keeping political parties separate from government administration.

We will hold this coalition of chaos accountable every day, and will be ready to pick up the pieces if and when required.

Voters in Tshwane must know that party leaders have ignored their voice, elevating their own personal grievances over the interests of residents.

I believe Tshwane can be turned around. Midvaal has shown Gauteng what clean, capable government can achieve.

In Tshwane, our 74 councillors will back every sound proposal to get the city working, demand answers for every rand spent and follow up with residents to see whether the promised repairs were made. Whether we serve in government or in opposition, our duty is to everyone who calls Gauteng home. That is how we will show that South Africa can work for everyone.