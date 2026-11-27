press release

The Democratic Alliance welcomes Minister Parks Tau's announcement that the first cohort of Foreign Economic Representative (FERs) appointed by his ministry has been sent off for duty.

The 12 FERs are responsible for promoting South Africa as an investment destination for foreign investors as well as facilitating trade and export opportunities and conducting market intelligence for South African companies in the 30 territories under their watch.

Minister Tau's response to a written question by the Democratic Alliance in April 2025 revealed that since December 2023 there were 30 vacancies for FERs in missions across the world after the previous cohort's contracts had expired and they had returned to South Africa. This meant that our trade missions have effectively been non-functional for three years, at a time when trade patterns and established trade relationships have been up-ended by global trade wars involving China, the US the EU and our other trading partners.

Yesterday, the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition heard from the Export Credit Insurance Corporation how South Africa's competitiveness as a trading nation had come under pressure in recent years from countries pursuing aggressive export strategies, backed up by banks, insurers and government tariffs and incentives that both protect local manufacturers and pursue export opportunities abroad.

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The three-year hiatus has now ended. Our FERs must go all out to make up for lost time and punch above their weight in the cut and thrust of trade promotion.

The DA also welcomes the detailed profiles of the FERs that the department released to accompany Minister Tau's announcement. The appointees, all sourced from within the DTIC and its entities, appear to be well-qualified with skills and experience in a variety of relevant disciplines.

To precis Minister Tau's announcement, the task of these FERs involves, inter alia:

· bringing productive foreign direct investment into South Africa that builds industrial capacity and creates jobs

· closing deals, not just opening doors;

· opening new markets for South African businesses;

· breaking down tariff and non-tariff barriers;

· promoting innovation, technology transfer and skills development;

· building strategic partnerships that create jobs and opportunities for South Africans; and

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· strengthening South Africa's economic influence abroad.

It is vital that the department, in collaboration with the department of international relations and co-operation, capacitate and train these FERs to be as productive as possible. Done well, the return on this investment will pay multiple times over in increased export revenue and foreign direct investment (FDI).

The department must set ambitious performance targets for the FERs and closely monitor them using quantifiable measures of impact, including the value of export deals facilitated and FDI per country.

Minister Tau must now turn his attention to making South Africa a more attractive country to do business, both for local companies and foreign investors, otherwise all the efforts of the FERs will be in vain.